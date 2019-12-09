Texas's Jason Robertson Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Texas Stars forward Jason Robertson has been selected as the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending December 8, 2019.

Robertson scored three goals and totaled five points in three games last week for Texas, which improved to 6-0-1-0 in its last seven outings.

On Tuesday evening, Robertson notched a goal and an assist and was named the game's first star as Texas defeated Milwaukee, 5-1, to end the Admirals' 13-game winning streak. On Friday, Robertson assisted on the game-winning goal as the visiting Stars knocked off Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 4-3. And on Saturday, Robertson scored twice to help Texas to a 5-3 win and a weekend sweep of the Penguins.

A second-round pick by Dallas in the 2017 NHL Draft, Robertson ranks fifth among all AHL rookies in scoring with 18 points (10 goals, eight assists) in 25 games for Texas this season, leading the team in goals and points. The 20-year-old native of Northville, Mich., was the top scorer in the entire Canadian Hockey League last season, collecting 117 points with Kingston and Niagara (OHL), and won a silver medal with the United States at the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship.

In recognition of being named the CCM/AHL Player of the Week, Robertson will be presented with an etched crystal award prior to an upcoming Stars home game.

