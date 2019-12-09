Griffins Recall Spezia, Sign Anselmini to PTO

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Monday recalled forward Tyler Spezia from the ECHL's Toledo Walleye and signed defenseman Brandon Anselmini to a professional tryout.

Spezia, 26, made his season debut with the Griffins last Wednesday against Chicago. The second-year pro has logged nine career games for Grand Rapids since making his AHL debut with the club last season and shows two points (1-1-2). Spezia was signed to a one-year contract by Grand Rapids on July 1, 2019.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound forward has played in 19 games for the Walleye this season and ranks among the team's leaders with 20 points (5th), 10 goals (T2nd) and 10 assists (6th) while adding a plus-four rating and 18 penalty minutes.

A native of Clinton Township, Mich., Spezia has played in 77 career regular season games for the Walleye since 2018-19, accounting for 59 points (21-38-59), a plus-13 rating and 54 PIM. He was Toledo's top-scoring rookie with 39 points (11-28-39) in 58 games a season ago and tied for 19th in the ECHL in Kelly Cup Playoff scoring with 12 points (3-9-12) in 24 contests as he helped the Walleye advance to the Kelly Cup Finals for the first time in franchise history.

Anselmini, 26, skated in his first game as a Griffin last Wednesday against Chicago. In his fourth full pro season, the 5-foot-10, 185-pound blueliner has appeared in 28 AHL contests since 2016-17 between Texas, Rockford, Utica and Grand Rapids, tallying five points (1-4-5), a plus-one rating and 21 PIM.

In 19 games for the Walleye this season, Anselmini leads all team defensemen in scoring with 11 points (2-9-11) while adding 32 PIM.

A native of Guelph, Ontario, Anselmini has skated in 143 career ECHL regular season games between Orlando (2015-16), Idaho (2016-17), Indy (2017-18), Kalamazoo (2018-19) and Toledo, tallying 70 points (12-58-70) and 256 PIM. He has played in 13 Kelly Cup Playoff contests and shows four points (1-3-4) and 24 PIM.

The Griffins (9-13-1-2) take on the San Diego Gulls on Wednesday at 10 p.m. EST to begin a season-high six-game road trip.

