Wolf Pack Weekly, December 9-15

The Wolf Pack (14-4-2-5, 35 pts.) swept three games in three days this past weekend, to move into a first-place tie with the Providence Bruins in the Atlantic Division. On Friday night in Springfield, in the last of five straight road games, the Wolf Pack rebounded from 1-0 and 2-1 deficits to score the last four goals of the game, in a 5-2 over the Thunderbirds. A line of Danny O'Regan (2-1-3), Vinni Lettieri (1-1-2) and Phil DiGiuseppe (0-2-2) combined for seven points in that game, as the Wolf Pack snapped an 0-3-2-0 drought. On Saturday night, the Wolf Pack improved their home-ice record to 9-1-0-2 in their return to the XL Center, knocking off the Binghamton Devils, also by a score of 5-2. Steven Fogarty struck for the Wolf Pack's first four-point game of the season to lead the way, with 2-2-4, and linemate Lias Andersson added 2-1-3. Then, in a showdown with division-leading Providence on the road Sunday, the Wolf Pack got a goal from Patrick Newell 62 seconds into the game and never looked back, downing the Bruins 4-1. Lettieri scored twice in that game, and Newell also added an assist, for his first multiple-point game as a pro.

This week:

The Wolf Pack play three games this week, finishing a busy stretch of six games in nine days. The Binghamton Devils return to the XL Center on Wednesday night, for a 7:00 PM game, and then the Lehigh Valley Phantoms make their first Hartford visit of the year Friday night (7:15), for the first half of a home-and-home. The two clubs rematch in Allentown Saturday night at 7:05.

Wednesday, December 11 vs. the Binghamton Devils (New Jersey) at the XL Center, 7:00 PM

- This is another chance to take advantage of the Wolf Pack's "Click It or Ticket Hat Trick Pack". The Hat Trick Pack includes two tickets, two sodas and a large popcorn, all for just $40.

- This is also a "Suit to Sweater Wednesday", offered in partnership with the Hartford Chamber of Commerce. Any fan showing a company ID at the Sunwave Gas & Power Ticket office can purchase Blue-Level tickets to Wolf Pack Wednesday home games for only $15 each (limit two tickets per ID).

- The Devils' last outing was their 5-2 defeat to the Wolf Pack Saturday night at the XL Center. That dropped Binghamton to 7-13-4-0 on the year (18 pts.).

- Nathan Bastian and Joey Anderson scored the Devil goals in Saturday's game, and Gilles Senn made 24 saves in net.

- The Wolf Pack have won both previous battles between themselves and the Devils this season. Prior to Saturday's tilt, Hartford nipped the Devils 4-3 in overtime October 19 in Binghamton.

- Tickets for this and all 2019-20 Wolf Pack home games are on sale now at the Sunwave Gas & Power Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $10 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.

- Broadcast - live with Bob Crawford and Mark Bailey on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com. Video streaming at theahl.com/AHLTV.

Friday, December 13 vs. the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (Philadelphia) at the XL Center, 7:15 PM

- This and every Friday-night Wolf Pack home game features $1 hot dogs, and $2 draft beers and fountain sodas, through the start of the second period, presented by Nomads Adventure Quest.

- This is the second meeting of the year between the Wolf Pack and Phantoms. In the first, November 30 in Allentown, Lehigh Valley scored a 2-1 overtime win. The Wolf Pack were 3-2-0-1 in last year's season series, 2-1-0-0 at home.

- Since their win over the Wolf Pack, the Phantoms (10-10-1-4, 25 pts.) have lost three straight, including a 1-0 setback at Hershey in their last action Sunday.

- Defenseman Andy Welinski scored the overtime winner for Lehigh Valley against the Wolf Pack on November 30, and also had the primary assist on the other Phantom goal in that game.

- At this and every Wolf Pack Friday or Saturday home game, fans are encouraged to come early for "Hockey Happy Hour" in the XL Center's Coliseum Club. From 5:15 PM until puck drop, a $5 wrist band gives fans access to the "Chill Zone" of the Coliseum Club, which features an appetizer buffet and $2 beers, presented by Minuteman Press.

- Tickets for this and all 2019-20 Wolf Pack home games are on sale now at the Sunwave Gas & Power Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $10 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.

- Broadcast - live with Bob Crawford and Mark Bailey on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com. Video streaming at theahl.com/AHLTV.

Saturday, December 14 at the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (Philadelphia) at the PPL Center, 7:05 PM

- The Wolf Pack have won back-to-back road games, after going 0-2-2-1 in their previous five, to improve to 5-3-2-3 in enemy rinks for the season.

- The Phantoms are 8-3-1-2 on home ice, having split their last four home games after going 6-1-1-2 in the first ten.

- Broadcast - live on-line at http://www.phantomshockey.com/Phantoms-Radio-Player.html. Video streaming at theahl.com/AHLTV.

Recent Transactions:

Sean Day - reassigned by the New York Rangers from the Wolf Pack to Maine (ECHL) December 4.

Boo Nieves - returned to the Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers December 5.

Ty Ronning - reassigned by the New York Rangers from the Wolf Pack to Maine (ECHL) December 6.

Pack Tracks:

Saturday, December 28, when the Wolf Pack host the Providence Bruins at 7:00 PM, the first 2,000 fans into the game will receive a free Wolf Pack pennant flag, courtesy of NBC Connecticut. Also that night, there will be a free post-game skate on the XL Center ice.

Each of the Wolf Pack's Sunday and Wednesday home games will feature the Wolf Pack's "Click It or Ticket Hat Trick Pack". The Hat Trick Pack includes two tickets, two sodas and a large popcorn, all for just $40. After this Wednesday night, the next Hat Trick Pack game is Wednesday, February 5, a 7:00 PM battle with the Springfield Thunderbirds.

In partnership with the Hartford Chamber of Commerce, the Wolf Pack this year will be offering "Suit to Sweater Wednesdays", to wash away the mid-week work blues. Any fan showing a company ID at the Sunwave Gas & Power Ticket office can purchase Blue-Level tickets to Wolf Pack Wednesday home games for only $15 each (limit two tickets per ID). After this Wednesday night, the Wolf Pack's next Wednesday home date is February 5, when the Springfield Thunderbirds invade the XL Center for a 7:00 PM game.

Once again this season, fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs, and $2 draft beers and fountain sodas, at every Friday Wolf Pack home game, through the start of the second period, presented by Nomads Adventure Quest. After this Friday, the Wolf Pack's next Friday-night home outing is January 10, when they entertain the Charlotte Checkers in a 7:15 PM game.

Wolf Pack home game tickets can be purchased at the Sunwave Gas & Power Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $10 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.

To speak with a Wolf Pack representative about season or group tickets, or any of the Wolf Pack's many ticketing options, call (860) 722-9425. To visit the Wolf Pack on line, go to www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

