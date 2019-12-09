Coyotes Recall Russo from Tucson

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have recalled defenseman Robbie Russo from the Tucson Roadrunners, the club's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.

The 26-year-old Russo has registered 1-7-8 and 14 penalty minutes (PIM) in 23 games with the Roadrunners this season. The 6-foot, 198-pound native of Westmont, Illinois has recorded 28-122-150 and 206 PIM in 294 career AHL games with Grand Rapids and Tucson. He has also skated in 19 career NHL games with the Detroit Red Wings.

Russo was originally drafted by the New York Islanders in the fourth round (95th overall) in the 2011 Entry Draft.

