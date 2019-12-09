Tynan Returns to Eagles, Werner Recalled

December 9, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release





WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward T.J. Tynan has been reassigned to the Eagles by the Avalanche. In addition, goaltender Adam Werner has been recalled by the team's NHL affiliate.

Tynan has posted two goals and 10 assists in 10 AHL games this season with Colorado. The 5-foot-8, 165-pound center has also generated one assist in 14 NHL games with Colorado. Werner returns to the Avalanche after the 22-year old earned his first NHL win in a 40-save, combined shutout of the Winnipeg Jets on November 12th. He has appeared in two games with the Avalanche this season, notching a 3.42 GAA and a .914 save-percentage. Werner has gone 7-5-0 with the Eagles, posting one shutout to go along with a 3.04 GAA and a .902 save-percentage.

The Eagles return to action when they host the San Diego Gulls on Friday, December 13th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center.

