Coyotes Assign Chaput to Tucson
December 9, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have assigned forward Michael Chaput to the Tucson Roadrunners, the club's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.
The 6-foot-2, 199-pound Chaput has registered 9-3-12 and six penalty minutes (PIM) in 15 games with the Roadrunners this season. He is third on the team in goals and is plus-six.
The 27-year-old native of Ile Bizard, QC has totalled 6-16-22 and 76 PIM in 167 career NHL games with the Columbus Blue Jackets, Vancouver Canucks and Montreal Canadiens.
Chaput was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers in the third round (89th overall) of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 9, 2019
- Coyotes Assign Chaput to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wolf Pack Weekly, December 9-15 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Jason Robertson Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - Texas Stars
- Tynan Returns to Eagles, Werner Recalled - Colorado Eagles
- Roadrunners Weekly: December 9 - Tucson Roadrunners
- Texas's Jason Robertson Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Griffins Recall Spezia, Sign Anselmini to PTO - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Sound Tigers Host Comets Tonight - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Kyrou, Poganski Recalled by Blues - San Antonio Rampage
- Senators Recall Hogberg from Belleville - Belleville Senators
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forwards Cory Conacher, Mitchell Stephens from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Monsters Weekly - Cleveland Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tucson Roadrunners Stories
- Coyotes Assign Chaput to Tucson
- Roadrunners Weekly: December 9
- Hot Start Ushers Roadrunners To Win In Iowa
- Game 23 Preview: Tucson at Iowa
- Burke, Hill Guide Tucson To More History