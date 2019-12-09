Manitoba Moose Weekly: December 9

WEEK IN REVIEW

Tuesday, December 3: Manitoba 2 at Rockford 4

The Moose lost a 4-2 decision against the Rockford IceHogs on Tuesday night. Seth Griffith and Skyler McKenzie scored a goal each in Manitoba's defeat. The Moose tested Rockford's netminder Collin Delia with 39 shots however Rockford held on to the 4-2 win.

Friday, December 6: Manitoba 3 vs Chicago 1

The Moose claimed the 3-1 win against the Chicago Wolves on Friday night. Reid Duke scored the first goal of the game 2:18 into the first period however the Moose took over from there and scored three unanswered goals to collect the victory. Jimmy Oligny notched a tally in the second period while Kristian Vesalainen and Skyler McKenzie scored a goal each in the third to secure the 3-1 win.

Saturday, December 7: Manitoba 2 vs Chicago 4

The Moose were defeated by the Wolves 4-2 on Saturday night. Kristian Reichel scored his first goal of the season after returning from an injury that had him sidelined for the past 21 games. JC Lipon notched the second goal of the game for the Moose. Griffen Outhouse made 32 saves on 36 shots in Manitoba's 4-2 defeat.

UPCOMING GAMES

at Texas Stars**

Wednesday, Dec. 11

7 p.m. CT at Texas Stars**

Friday, Dec. 13

7 p.m. CT at San Antonio Rampage**

Saturday, Dec. 14

7 p.m. CT

*Broadcast on moosehockey.com

**Broadcast on TSN 1290 and moosehockey.com

The Moose head out on the road to play against the Texas Stars on Wednesday and Friday. Manitoba will continue through the Lone Star State to take on the San Antonio Rampage on Saturday. All three games will be broadcast on TSN 1290 and moosehockey.com/listenlive.

MOOSE LEADERS

# PLAYER GP G A PTS PIM +/-

26 Jansen Harkins 26 6 22 28 26 6

17 Seth Griffith 23 10 10 20 14 7

48 Andrei Chibisov 25 6 9 15 32 -4

5 Cameron Schilling 24 4 9 13 4 11

34 JC Lipon 26 5 7 12 47 -3

# GOALIE RECORD GAA SV% SO

40 Mikhail Berdin 12-10-0 2.51 .922 2

35 Griffen Outhouse 1-1-0 3.05 .900 0

MOOSE NOTES

Back on the Road

The Moose hit the road this week to play another five games on opponent's ice. Manitoba recently completed a seven-game road trip and returned home to play just two games in front of their home crowd. Only the Chicago Wolves (16), Providence Bruins (15) have played more road games than Manitoba's total 14. The Moose posted 3-4-0-0 record on their previous road trip and are currently 6-8-0-0 on the road. Manitoba will have played half their road games in just 31 games.

Statement Return

Kristian Reichel scored his first goal of the season on Saturday against the Chicago Wolves. The forward was sidelined for 21 games this season due to injury. The Litvinov, Czech Republic native posted 10 points (2G, 8A) in 55 games as a rookie during the 2018-19 campaign.

New Career High

Skyler McKenzie posted a three-point (1G, 2A) performance against the Chicago Wolves on Friday night. This is an AHL career high for the Sherwood Park, Alta. product. McKenzie has been rolling as of late having posted seven points (3G, 4A) in the last eight games. The forward has posted eight assists this season which matches his assist total from the 2018-19 campaign.

Rookie Standout

Leon Gawanke notched three assists over the last three Moose games this past week. Gawanke currently leads Moose rookies with seven points (1G, 6A) in 15 games and is third among defenceman on the Moose. Gawanke is no stranger to being a standout defenceman as during the 2018-19 season he scored the most goals (17) by a defender in the QMJHL.

Who's Trending?

Cameron Schilling collected two assists in Manitoba's 4-2 loss against the Chicago Wolves on Saturday. Schilling currently leads Moose defenceman with 13 points (4G, 9A) in 24 games. The Carmel, IN product was recalled on Nov. 30 by the Winnipeg Jets and traveled with the team for two games. Schilling returned to the Moose lineup on Dec. 6.

