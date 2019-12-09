Roadrunners Weekly: December 9

December 9, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





CURRENT RECORD:

18-5-0-0 - .783 Win Percentage

(1st- Pacific Division, 2nd- Western Conference, 2nd- AHL)

GAMES THIS WEEK:

Tuesday at Iowa - 6 p.m. (Wells Fargo Arena)

Friday at San Antonio - 6 p.m. (AT&T Center)

Saturday at Texas - 6 p.m. (H-E-B Center at Cedar Park)

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS:

6-3 Win vs. Colorado (Tuesday)

2-1 Win vs. Colorado (Wednesday)

4-1 Win vs. Iowa (Saturday)

THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Following their midweek sweep of the Colorado Eagles, this 2019-20 Roadrunners squad etched their name into team history by winning their fifth and sixth consecutive wins in a row on home ice.

Forward BraydenBurke continues to be one of the hottest forwards in all of the American Hockey League, registering points in now eight straight games. The second year pro also leads the league in power play goals (9) and game-winning goals (5).

Goaltender Ivan Prosvetov improved his record to 6-1 with wins on Tuesday and Saturday. The Russian netminder's .942 save percentage would rank highest of all AHL qualified goaltenders.

THEY SAID IT:

"We had a tough game in San Diego on Saturday. We came home, wanted four points and we came out with two pretty good efforts." - Roadrunners goal scorer Brayden Burke reflecting a bit on the team's mindset coming into the midweek set and what they were able to accomplish at Tucson Arena.

THIS WEEK'S NOTES:

The will now play three games in three different cities in five nights this week against three different Central Division opponents.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS:

1-2-3 Night presented by Coors Light, Santa Clause Appearance - Friday, December 20 at 7 p.m. against Ontario

$1 Soft Drinks, $2 Hot Dogs, and $3 Beers thanks to Coors Light!

Santa will also be at Tucson Arena.

Teddy Bear Toss, Hockey Bank Giveaway - Saturday, December 21 at 7 p.m. against Ontario

Join us for our fourth annual Teddy Bear Toss! Fans are encouraged to bring a new or unused plush item to the game and throw it on the ice after the Roadrunners first goal of the night. All tossed teddies (and other plush animals) will be donated, with a portion going to AVIVA & Easter Seals in Tucson.

The first 1,500 fans will receive a Desert Diamond Casino Hockey Bank upon entry.

It's all our second T-Mobile Kachina Saturday of the season. The team will wear their alternate Kachina uniforms.

For more information on all promotional nights, visit TucsonRoadrunners.com/fun.

ON-THE-AIR:

Roadrunners Happy Hour hosted by Adrian Denny 6-7 p.m. airs every Wednesday on Fox Sports 1450 with two special guests.

Roadrunners Reports featuring Head Coach Jay Varadyand select players continue Monday through Friday's on all Tucson iHeartRadio stations.

New for 2019-20, Fox Sports 1450 AM is your Tucson radio home for Arizona Coyotes broadcasts.

The Roadrunners Insider Podcast with Brett Fera of the Arizona Daily Star debuts now each Tuesday on FoxSports1450.com and the iHeartRadio App.

UP I-10:

Taking six of eight possible points on their road trip to Columbus, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Chicago this week, the Coyotes remain in a tie for first place in the NHL's Pacific Division with a record of 18-10-4.

Roadrunners alumni Conor Garland continues to pace the team in goals with 12.

