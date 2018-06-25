Minnesota Wild Agrees to Terms with Defenseman Ryan Murphy on a One-Year, Two-Way Contract
June 25, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, IOWA - Minnesota Wild General Manager Paul Fenton today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has agreed to terms with defenseman Ryan Murphy on a one-year, two-way contract ($650,000/$275,000).
Murphy, 25 (3/31/93), posted five points (2g, 3a) and set career highs with 16 penalty minutes (PIM) and a plus-8 rating in 21 games with Minnesota in 2017-18, also appearing in his first career Stanley Cup Playoff game with Minnesota. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound native of Aurora, Ont., added 28 points (4g, 24a) and 30 PIM in 48 games with the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).
Murphy has totaled 42 points (8g, 34a) and 54 PIM in 172 games during parts of six NHL seasons with Carolina (2012-17) and Minnesota (2017-18), while totaling 94 points (14g, 80a) and 70 PIM in 137 AHL contests with Charlotte (2012-17) and Iowa (2017-18). The right-shot defenseman was originally selected by Carolina in the first round (12th overall) of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft and signed as a free agent with Minnesota on July 1, 2017.
The Iowa Wild 2018-19 season is presented by Mercy Medical Center and runs from October through April. Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues will compete in an NHL preseason game at Wells Fargo Arena on Wednesday, September 19. Iowa Wild opening night will take place on October 5. For more information, please contact the Wild office by calling 515-564-8700 or by visiting www.iowawild.com.
Images from this story
|
Defenseman Ryan Murphy with the Iowa Wild
