Roadrunners Deal Camper to Grand Rapids for Future Considerations

June 25, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced today that the team has traded forward Carter Camper to the Grand Rapids Griffins in exchange for future considerations.

The 29-year-old from Rocky River, Ohio joined the Roadrunners on February 26 from the Cleveland Monsters, going on to register 19 points in 15 games for Tucson and an additional eight points in nine playoff games.

