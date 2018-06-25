Griffins Community Event - June 26, 2018

June 25, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release





TUESDAY, JUNE 26

2-3 p.m. - The Griffins' "Put A Lid On It!" program and Safe Kids Greater Grand Rapids will present "Lids at the Library," visiting the Van Belkum Branch (1563 Plainfield Ave. NE) of the Grand Rapids Public Library to distribute 100 free bike helmets to kids ages 1-12 (subject to availability). A parent or guardian must be present to receive a helmet. For more information about the program, visit griffinshockey.com/putalidonit.

All events and players subject to change. For more information, please contact the Griffins' community relations department at (616) 774-4585.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 25, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.