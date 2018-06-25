2018 Rangers Prospect Development Camp Set

NEW YORK - The New York Rangers announced today that the team will hold its annual prospect development camp from Monday, June 25 to Friday, June 29 at MSG Training Center. The camp will feature several of the Blueshirts' top prospects, including the team's three first round selections in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Vitali Kravtsov (ninth overall), K'Andre Miller (22nd overall), and Nils Lundkvist (28th overall), the team's two first round selections in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, Lias Andersson and Filip Chytil, and three players acquired by the Rangers in February of 2018, Libor Hajek, Brett Howden, and Ryan Lindgren.

Thirty-six (36) players are attending the Rangers' prospect development camp this year. All of the Rangers' 10 selections in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft will attend the team's prospect development camp this year: Kravtsov, Miller, Lundkvist, Olof Lindbom (second round, 39th overall), Jacob Ragnarsson (third round, 70th overall), Joey Keane (third round, 88th overall), Nico Gross (fourth round, 101st overall), Lauri Pajuniemi (fifth round, 132nd overall), Simon Kjellberg (sixth round, 163rd overall), and Riley Hughes (seventh round, 216th overall).

Players will be on the ice during the following times throughout the week:

- Monday, June 25 - 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

- Tuesday, June 26 - 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

- Wednesday, June 27 - 8:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.

- Thursday, June 28 - 8:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.

- Friday, June 29 - 10:00 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.

The players will participate in scrimmages on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday (each scrimmage begins at 10:00 a.m.)

Kravtsov, 18, received the Alexei Cherepanov Award as the Kontinental Hockey League's Rookie of the Year in 2017-18. In 16 games with Traktor Chelyabinsk during the 2018 Gagarin Cup Playoffs, Kravtsov registered six goals and five assists for 11 points. Kravtsov's 11 points were the most a KHL junior player (younger than 20 years old) has registered in one playoff year in the league's history, eclipsing the previous record of nine held by Evgeny Kuznetsov and Valeri Nichushkin. In addition, Kravtsov's six goals in the 2018 Gagarin Cup Playoffs were tied for the second-most a KHL junior player has recorded in one playoff year in the league's history. Other than Kravtsov, the only three KHL players younger than 20 years old who have tallied six or more goals in one playoff year are Kuznetsov (seven), Nichushkin (six), and Eeli Tolvanen (six). In addition, the 18-year-old Kravtsov became one of only three players younger than 22 years old in KHL history to register at least 11 points in one playoff year (Vladimir Tarasenko - 16 points as a 21-year-old; Kuznetsov - 11 points as a 20-year-old). Including the Russian Superleague (RSL), which was in existence from 1992-93 - 2007-08, Kravtsov's 11 points in the 2018 Gagarin Cup Playoffs were tied for the third-most by a teenager in one playoff year since 1992-93. Since 1992-93, the only teenagers who recorded more points than Kravtsov in one playoff year in Russia's highest league of professional hockey are Maxim Afinogenov (16 in 1998-99) and Evgeni Malkin (15 in 2005-06), and he is tied for first among 18-year-olds in points in one playoff year over the span.

Miller, 18, skated in 58 regular season and tournament games with the U.S. National U18 Team in the United States Development Program (USNTDP) this past season, registering nine goals and 20 assists for 29 points, along with a plus-23 rating and 26 penalty minutes. He ranked third among defensemen on the U.S. National U18 Team in goals, points, and plus/minus rating in 2017-18. In addition, Miller skated in 22 games with Team USA in the United States Hockey League (USHL) during the past season, registering 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) and a plus-13 rating. He led all defensemen on Team USA (min. two games played) - and ranked fifth among USHL defensemen - in points per game in 2017-18 (0.73). Miller also helped the United States earn a silver medal at the 2018 IIHF U18 World Championship, as he registered three points (one goal, two assists) and a plus-four rating in seven games. In addition, he represented the United States at the 2016 World U17 Challenge, the 2017 U18 Five Nations Tournament, the 2016 U17 Four Nations Tournament, and the 2017 U17 Five Nations Tournament. Miller has also been invited by USA Hockey to the 2018 World Junior Summer Showcase.

Lundkvist, 17 (turns 18 years old on July 27), split this past season between Lulea in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) and Lulea's junior team in SuperElit. He skated in 28 SHL games with Lulea, registering two goals and three assists for five points, along with a plus-two rating. He ranked third among SHL players younger than 18 years old in goals and points in 2017-18, trailing only Rasmus Dahlin and David Gustafsson, and he also tied for third among SHL players younger than 18 years old in assists. Lundkvist was one of only 10 defensemen younger than 18 years old who skated in at least one SHL game during the past season, and his 28 games played were tied for the second-most among SHL defensemen younger than 18 years old in 2017-18 (Dahlin - 41). He averaged 16:00 of ice time in his 28 SHL games and posted a plus/minus rating of even or better in 22 of the 28 contests. Lundkvist made his SHL debut on Oct. 26, 2017 against Malmo, and he tallied his first career SHL goal/point on Dec. 30, 2017 against Skelleftea. In addition, he skated in two SHL playoff contests with Lulea. He also skated in 26 games with Lulea's junior team in SuperElit in 2017-18, registering three goals and 11 assists for 14 points, along with a plus-two rating and 18 penalty minutes. Lundkvist was selected as the Best Defenseman in SuperElit in 2017-18. In addition, he registered five assists and posted a plus-five rating in six playoff games during the season. Lundkvist participated in the 2018 IIHF U18 World Championship, registering two assists and a plus-one rating in seven games while helping Sweden earn a bronze medal.

Andersson, 19, split this past season between Frolunda of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL), the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL), and the Rangers. He skated in the Rangers' final seven games of the 2017-18 season, registering one goal and one assist for two points, along with a plus-one rating. He tallied his first career NHL goal/point while making his NHL debut on Mar. 26, 2018 vs. Washington, and he became the youngest player (19 years, 164 days old) to register a goal in his NHL debut in Rangers history.

The 6-0, 204-pounder skated in 25 AHL games with the Wolf Pack in 2017-18, registering five goals and nine assists for 14 points, along with eight penalty minutes. At the time he was recalled by the Rangers from Hartford on Mar. 25, 2018, Andersson ranked third among AHL players younger than 20 years old (min. five games played) in points per game (0.58). He tallied his first career AHL assist/point, which was an assist on the game-winning goal in overtime, while making his AHL debut on Jan. 24, 2018 at Utica.

Internationally, the Smogen, Sweden native represented his country in several tournaments during the 2017-18 season, including the 2018 IIHF World Championship and the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship. Andersson registered two points (one goal, one assist) and posted a plus-three rating in 10 games while helping Sweden win a gold medal at the 2018 IIHF World Championship. In addition, he served as Sweden's captain and helped Sweden earn a silver medal at the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship. Andersson recorded seven points (six goals, one assist) and a plus-five rating in seven games at the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship and was named one of the Top Three Players on his Team in the tournament.

Andersson was selected by the Rangers in the first round, seventh overall, of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

Chytil, 18, split the 2017-18 season between the Rangers and the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL). He skated in nine games with the Rangers during the season, registering one goal and two assists for three points, along with four penalty minutes. When he made his NHL debut on Oct. 5, 2017 vs. Colorado, Chytil (18 years and 30 days old) became the fourth-youngest player to appear in a game with the Rangers in franchise history. He was one of six 18-year-olds who played at least one NHL game in 2017-18. Chytil tallied his first career NHL assist/point on Mar. 26, 2018 vs. Washington, and he became the first teenager to record an assist/point with the Rangers since Manny Malhotra during the 1998-99 season. Prior to the start of the 2017-18 season, Chytil won the Lars-Erik Sjoberg Award, which is awarded annually to the Top Rangers rookie in Training Camp.

The 6-2, 202-pounder skated in 46 AHL games with the Wolf Pack this past season, registering 11 goals and 20 assists for 31 points, along with a plus-one rating and six penalty minutes. Chytil's 31 points in 2017-18 were tied for the 12th-most a player younger than 19 years old tallied in one season in AHL history. At the time he was recalled by the Rangers on Mar. 25, 2018, he led all AHL players younger than 20 years old in goals and points per game (0.69), and ranked second among all AHL players younger than 20 years old in assists and points in 2017-18. Chytil made his AHL debut on Oct. 13, 2017 vs. Toronto, and he became the youngest player to appear in an AHL game since Mario Tremblay in 1974.

Internationally, the Kromeriz, Czech Republic native represented his country in several tournaments during the 2017-18 season, including the 2018 IIHF World Championship and the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship. Chytil registered four points (two goals, two assists) in seven games while representing the Czech Republic at the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship. In addition, he tallied two points (one goal, one assist) in seven games while representing the Czech Republic at the 2018 IIHF World Championship, and he became the youngest player to score a goal for the Czech Republic in an IIHF World Championship game.

Chytil was selected by the Rangers in the first round, 21st overall, of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

Hajek, 20, split this past season between the Saskatoon Blades and the Regina Pats of the Western Hockey League (WHL), registering 12 goals and 27 assists for 39 points, along with 30 penalty minutes in 58 games. He established WHL career-highs in several categories in 2017-18, including goals, assists, and points, and he tied for 15th among WHL defensemen in goals. In addition, Hajek recorded three points (one goal, two assists) in five games during the 2018 Memorial Cup, and he helped Regina advance to the Memorial Cup Final.

The 6-2, 210-pounder also represented the Czech Republic at the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship during this past season. Hajek skated in seven games during the tournament, registering one goal and seven assists for eight points, along with six penalty minutes. Hajek, who was teammates with current Ranger Filip Chytil on the Czech Republic team, led all defensemen in the tournament in assists and tied for first among all defensemen in the tournament in points. In addition, he was named one of the Top Three Players on his Team in the tournament.

The Smrcek, Czech Republic native was acquired by the Rangers from Tampa Bay, along with Vladislav Namestnikov, Brett Howden, a first-round pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, and a conditional first-round pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, in exchange for Ryan McDonagh and J.T. Miller on Feb. 26, 2018. Hajek was originally selected by the Lightning in the second round, 37th overall, of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

Howden, 20, skated in 49 games with the Moose Jaw Warriors of the Western Hockey League (WHL) this past season, registering 24 goals and 51 assists for 75 points, along with a plus-28 rating and 42 penalty minutes. He established WHL career-highs in several categories during the 2017-18 season, including assists, points per game (1.53), plus/minus rating, and game-winning goals (five). Howden ranked 12th in the WHL in points per game in 2017-18, and he served as Moose Jaw's captain for the second consecutive season.

The 6-3, 200-pounder also skated in 14 games with Moose Jaw during the 2018 WHL Playoffs, registering seven goals and eight assists for 15 points, along with a plus-two rating and eight penalty minutes. Howden established WHL playoff career-highs in games played and goals, and tied his playoff career-high in points during the 2018 Playoffs. He ranked second on Moose Jaw in goals and points, and ranked third on the team in assists in the playoffs. In addition, six of Howden's seven goals in the playoffs either gave Moose Jaw the lead or tied the game, while four of his seven playoff goals were scored in either the third period or overtime.

Internationally, the Calgary, Alberta native helped Canada earn a gold medal at the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship. Howden registered seven points (three goals, four assists) and a plus-nine rating in seven games during the tournament, and he ranked fourth among all skaters in the tournament - and led all forwards - in plus/minus rating.

Howden was acquired by the Rangers from Tampa Bay, along with Vladislav Namestnikov, Libor Hajek, a first-round pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, and a conditional first-round pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, in exchange for Ryan McDonagh and J.T. Miller on Feb. 26, 2018. He was originally selected by the Lightning in the first round, 27th overall, of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

Lindgren, 20, skated in 35 games with the University of Minnesota this past season, registering two goals and seven assists for nine points, along with 51 penalty minutes. He was named an Honorable Mention for the Big Ten All-Star Team in 2017-18, as he established collegiate career-highs in several categories during his sophomore year, including games played, goals, assists, and points. In addition, Lindgren served as an alternate captain with the University of Minnesota as a sophomore.

The 6-0, 202-pounder agreed to terms on an entry-level contract with the Rangers on Mar. 22, 2018. Lindgren skated in 10 games with the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) in 2017-18 after signing his entry-level contract, registering two goals and two assists for four points, along with a plus-four rating and 23 penalty minutes. He tallied two points (one goal, one assist), including his first career AHL goal, assist, and point, while skating in his second career AHL game on Mar. 25, 2018 at Hershey.

Internationally, the Burnsville, Minnesota native registered one assist in seven games while helping the United States earn a bronze medal at the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship. In addition, Lindgren served as one of Team USA's alternate captains in the tournament. He also helped the United States capture a gold medal at the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship, and he helped Team USA earn a bronze medal while serving as the team's captain at the 2016 IIHF U18 World Championship.

Lindgren was acquired by the Rangers from Boston, along with Ryan Spooner, Matt Beleskey, a first-round pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, and a seventh-round pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, in exchange for Rick Nash on Feb. 25, 2018. He was originally selected by the Bruins in the second round, 49th overall, of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

