Sabres Announce 2018 Development Camp Roster
June 25, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Sabres today announced the team's roster for its annual summer development camp, presented by BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York, which will take place from June 27 to 30.
The camp will feature current Sabres prospects, including all six players selected at the 2018 NHL Draft. Attendees will take part in both on-ice and off-ice workouts. All on-ice sessions will be held at Harborcenter.
On-ice sessions from June 27 to 29 are free and open to the public. Admittance will be on a first-come, first-served basis and not guaranteed. The French Connection Tournament, an intra-squad 3-on-3 tournament, will highlight the final day of camp on Saturday, June 30, beginning at 10:45 a.m. The tournament will be a ticketed event. Tickets will be made available exclusively for 2018-19 season ticket holders. Tickets will be free and limited to two per account. Season ticket holders for the 2018-19 season will receive an email on Monday, June 25 to claim their tickets. Tickets will be limited and distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
The goals of the camp are to introduce prospective players to professional work habits and organizational standards. The players will have an opportunity to become familiar with the team and the resources available to them through the Sabres development staff and performance team.
The full schedule of on-ice workouts open to the public at Harborcenter is below. All times are subject to change and any updates will be posted at Sabres.com.
Wed., June 27
2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
4 to 5 p.m.
Thu., June 28
9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Fri., June 29
9:15 to 10:15 a.m.
10:45 to 11:45 a.m.
Sat., June 30
French Connection Tournament: 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
