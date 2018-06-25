Ottawa Announces Development Camp Roster

The Ottawa Senators announced today the schedule and list of 43 players attending the team's annual development camp, presented by Sport Chek, which will take place from Tuesday, June 26, to Monday, July 2, at Canadian Tire Centre and the Bell Sensplex.

The club has invited five goaltenders, 13 defencemen and 25 forwards. Each of the camp's on-ice sessions will be open to the public. For a copy of the Development Camp roster, please click here.

Each of the club's eight selections from the 2018 NHL Draft, held this past weekend in Dallas, will attend this year's camp. Local fans will get their first chance to welcome Brady Tkachuk, a forward from the NCAA's Boston University Terriers, and defenceman Jacob Bernard-Docker, a member of the Alberta Junior Hockey League's Okotoks Oilers, who the Senators selected with their first-round picks last weekend (fourth and 26th overall, respectively).

The development camp, which focuses on off-ice and on-ice training, is being led by Senators player development coach Shean Donovan in conjunction with members of the Senators coaching staff including head coach Guy Boucher, associate coach Marc Crawford, assistant coaches Rob Cookson and Martin Raymond, goaltending coach Pierre Groulx, conditioning coach Chris Schwarz, goaltending development coach Kory Cooper and University of Guelph head coach Shawn Camp.

The annual evening scrimmage will take place, for the first time, at the Richcraft Sensplex (811 Shefford Rd., Gloucester, Ont.) on Friday, June 29, at 6 p.m. The scrimmage provides the Senators' prospects with the opportunity to showcase their respective talent in a game setting (three 20-minute periods), while allowing fans the chance to see the future of the hockey club up-close.

Highlights of the Senators development camp schedule:

On-ice training, a full team scrimmage or the 3-on-3 tournament will take place on six of the camp's seven days, with the first on-ice session scheduled to take place on Tuesday, June 26, at 1:45 p.m. at the Bell Sensplex.

The annual 3-on-3 tournament will take place at the Bell Sensplex on Monday, July 2, at 9:30 a.m.

Two separate off-site team-building events during the evening of Wednesday, June 27 and the afternoon of Sunday, July 1, respectively.

Off-ice strength and conditioning workouts.

A specialized sport nutrition seminar held by nutrition specialist Molly Morgan.

A vision training session for goaltenders at the Amped Sports Lab and Ice Complex (a certified Dynamic Edge Sports Vision Training facility) which is located on Leitrim Road in Ottawa.

Planning for success, sport psychology and hockey IQ seminars.

Position specific video meetings and on-ice sessions.

All on-ice workouts, including the team scrimmage at the Richcraft Sensplex and the 3-on-3 tournament at the Bell Sensplex, are open to the public. On-ice schedule at the Bell Sensplex:

Tuesday, June 26: 1:40 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Wednesday, June 27: 9:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Thursday, June 28: 9:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Friday, June 29: 9:20 a.m. to 10 a.m..; 6 p.m. (warm up) and 6:30 p.m. (full team scrimmage at Richcraft Sensplex)

Sunday, July 1: 9:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. (BSP Fieldhouse workout)

Monday, July 2: 9:15 a.m. (warm up) to 11 a.m. (3-on-3 tournament) Highlights of the players coming to the development camp:

Sixteen (16) players, marked on the list denoted above with an asterisk (*), attended the Senators development camp in 2017.

Eleven (11) players spent at least a portion of their 2017-18 season skating for the American Hockey League's Belleville Senators.

Twenty-four (24) of the 43 players attending are Senators draft picks and four were selected in the first round.

The camp will feature the Ontario Hockey League's leading scorer from 2017-18, and the recipient of the Leo Lalonde Memorial Trophy which is annually awarded to the OHL's Overage Player of the Year, Aaron Luchuk, who the Senators signed to an entry-level contract in December.

Six prospects played in National Hockey League games for Ottawa last season: Logan Brown, Filip Chlapik, Alex Formenton, Christian Jaros, Christian Wolanin and Colin White.

