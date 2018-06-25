Travis Morin Returning to Texas Stars for 10th Season

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced Monday the team has signed veteran forward Travis Morin for the 2018-19 season.

Morin, 34, returns for his 10th season with the Stars after leading the team with 61 points last season and leading the AHL overall with 51 assists. The Brooklyn Park, Minn. native is the only player to skate in all nine seasons the Stars have existed in the AHL and also added 15 points (7-8=15) in 22 playoff games last year.

"Texas has become home for me and my family," said Morin. "We have had great success over my time with the Stars and we are excited to come back and continue being a part of it."

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound veteran is the franchise career leader in games played (618), goals (167), assists (361), points (528), power-play goals (44) and power-play assists (162). On Dec. 27 of last season, Morin became the 92nd player in history to record 500 AHL points with an assist against the San Antonio Rampage. On Feb. 10 against Tucson, he participated in his 600th AHL game.

"Travis has been the face of the Texas Stars for nine seasons and continues to be an important part of what we do as an organization," said Dallas Stars Assistant General Manager Scott White. "He continues to contribute as an impact player on the ice for us and, off the ice, he is an important example to our younger players on what it takes to reach the next level in their careers."

During his time with the Stars, Morin has been selected to four AHL All-Star Classics (2011, 2014, 2015, 2016), appeared in three Calder Cup Finals (2010, 2014, 2018) and won the Jack A. Butterfield award as the Most Valuable Player of the playoffs in the Stars' 2014 run to winning the Calder Cup. He is also a former winner of the Les Cunningham Award and John B. Sollenberger Award as the AHL's regular season Most Valuable Player and scoring champion back in 2014. He has appeared in 13 games for the NHL's Dallas Stars during his playing career.

Morin and his family have also made their impact in the Central Texas community as board members of the Texas Stars Foundation, which issues financial grants to charitable causes throughout Central Texas.

He was a ninth-round selection (263rd overall) of the Washington Capitals in 2004.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and will begin their 10th anniversary season at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in October. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2018-19 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

