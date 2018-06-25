Flames Provide Qualifying Offers to Nine Players
June 25, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announced today that the following nine players have received qualifying offers from the club:
Jon Gillies (G)
Noah Hanifin (D)
Garnet Hathaway (RW)
Mark Jankowski (C)
Morgan Klimchuk (LW)
Brett Kulak (D)
Elias Lindholm (RW)
David Rittich (G)
Hunter Shinkaruk (LW)
The following players did not receive qualifying offers:
Austin Carroll (RW)
Emile Poirier (LW)
Daniel Pribyl (C)
Nick Shore (C)
Hunter Smith (RW)
