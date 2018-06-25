Flames Provide Qualifying Offers to Nine Players

June 25, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announced today that the following nine players have received qualifying offers from the club:

Jon Gillies (G)

Noah Hanifin (D)

Garnet Hathaway (RW)

Mark Jankowski (C)

Morgan Klimchuk (LW)

Brett Kulak (D)

Elias Lindholm (RW)

David Rittich (G)

Hunter Shinkaruk (LW)

The following players did not receive qualifying offers:

Austin Carroll (RW)

Emile Poirier (LW)

Daniel Pribyl (C)

Nick Shore (C)

Hunter Smith (RW)

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 25, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.