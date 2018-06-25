Coyotes Announce New Affiliation Agreement with the Norfolk Admirals of the ECHL
June 25, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have ended their affiliation with the Fort Wayne Komets (ECHL) and have signed a one-year affiliation agreement with the Norfolk Admirals of the ECHL.
"We are excited to partner with the Norfolk Admirals as our new ECHL affiliate," said Coyotes' Assistant General Manager Steve Sullivan. "The Admirals are a first-class organization with Owner Ardon Wiener and Head Coach Robbie Ftorek. Having had Robbie as my first professional head coach, I fully trust his ability to develop our prospects in Norfolk. We look forward to a strong partnership."
Norfolk is entering its fourth season back in the ECHL and plays its home games at the Norfolk Scope in Norfolk, VA. The Admirals are one of 27 teams that compete in the ECHL and play in the South Division of the Eastern Conference. The franchise was founded in 1989 and have claimed three ECHL championships (1991, 1992 and 1998) and have also spent time in the American Hockey League (AHL).
