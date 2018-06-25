Florida Panthers Announce 2018 Development Camp Roster

SUNRISE, Fla.- Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced today the Panthers 2018 Development Camp roster. The club's Development Camp will take place from Tuesday, June 26 to Friday, June 29 at the Panthers IceDen in Coral Springs, Fla. All practices during development camp are free and open to the public.

Among the top prospects set to attend the camp include Panthers first-round draft choices Grigori Denisenko (2018) and Owen Tippett (2017). In addition, prospects including Max Gildon, Sam Montembeault and Florida's 2018 draft picks Serron Noel, Logan Hutsko, Justin Schutz, Cole Krygier and Santtu Kinnunen are set to participate.

Besides Montembeault, Tippett, and forward Jake Horton -- who each spent time with the Thunderbirds last season -- other notable participants include forwards Jonathan Ang and Patrick Bajkov, as well as defenseman Riley Stillman, who all embark on their professional hockey journey following successful junior careers.

The 20-year-old Ang (Markham, Ont.) completed a four-year OHL career with the Peterborough Petes and Sarnia Sting, compiling 83 goals and 115 assists in 259 contests.

Bajkov, 20, ended a fantastic five-season career with the WHL's Everett Silvertips this past season. Bajkov (Nanaimo, B.C.) holds the Silvertips' all-time records in goals (112), assists (176), and points (288). He is coming off a 100-point season in 2017-18, his highest total of his junior career.

A fourth-round pick of the Panthers in 2016, the 20-year-old Stillman is a former junior hockey teammate of Thunderbirds defenseman Josh Brown with the Oshawa Generals. In 195 career OHL games for Oshawa and the Hamilton Bulldogs, Stillman put up 22 goals and 66 assists, in addition to 230 penalty minutes. He is the son of former Florida Panther and two-time Stanley Cup champion Cory Stillman.

