Lough Lined up for 2018-19

June 25, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release





GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves announced Monday that defenseman Kevin Lough has signed a standard player contract with the club for the 2018-19 season.

The 26-year-old appeared in 45 games for the Wolves during the 2017-18 campaign and collected 10 points, including three goals.

Lough initially signed a professional tryout contract with Chicago on Dec. 5 and looked strong in his debut - collecting a pair of assists - on Dec. 6 against San Diego. After appearing in 16 games for the Wolves, the team signed Lough to an SPC on Jan. 18.

A native of Kanata, Ontario, Lough came to Chicago from the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder where he led all blueliners with 14 points (2G, 12A) through 21 contests. He was also sixth in Thunder team scoring before departing for the Wolves.

A rookie in 2016-17 - his first full pro season - Lough skated in 51 games and totaled 18 points (4G, 14A) for Adirondack. Following his senior season as Colgate University - the 2015-16 campaign - Lough appeared in four games for the Thunder and netted his first professional point, an assist, on March 17 against Orlando.

At the American Hockey League level, Lough skated in one game for the Binghamton Senators on April 5, 2017, against the Rochester Americans.

Prior to turning pro, Lough spent four seasons at Colgate and skated in 149 games. He registered seven goals and 24 assists for 31 points and logged 72 penalty minutes.

Lough joins Ryan Wagner, Matthew Weis and Tyler Wong as players under Wolves contracts for the 2018-19 season. Keep tabs on Wolves signings and other organizational news on ChicagoWolves.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 25, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.