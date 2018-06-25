Coyotes Acquire Russo from Detroit in Exchange for Conditional Draft Choice

June 25, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations & General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have acquired defenseman Robbie Russo from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for a 2019 conditional seventh round draft choice.

The 6-foot, 192-pound Russo registered 9-23-32 and 81 penalty minutes (PIM) in 75 games with Grand Rapids (AHL) in 2017-18. The 25-year-old native of Westmont, IL has recorded 21-82-103 and 160 PIM in 204 career games with the Griffins. He has also skated in 19 career games with the Detroit Red Wings.

Russo was originally drafted by the Red Wings in the fourth round (95th overall) in the 2011 Entry Draft.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 25, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.