Kings Tender Three Qualifying Offers

ONTARIO, CA - The Los Angeles Kings, NHL affiliate of the Ontario Reign, announced today that they have tendered qualifying offers to three players.

The following players were tendered a qualifying offer:

Paul LaDue - Defenseman

Alex Lintuniemi - Defenseman

Kurtis MacDermid - Defenseman

In addition, the following Kings players have not been tendered a qualifying offer:

Justin Auger - Forward

Tobias Rieder - Forward

Jordan Subban - Defenseman

LaDue, Lintuniemi and MacDermid each spent time during the 2017-18 season with the Reign. LaDue amassed 18 points (8-10-18) from 36 games with Ontario, leading all Reign blueliners in goals scored. Lintuniemi collected 24 points (4-20-24) from 64 games played, ranking second in assists and points by a defenseman. MacDermind appeared in 32 games and tallied six points (1-5-6) as well as 78 penalty minutes, ranking second on the Reign in PIM's. All three defenseman also skated in all four of Ontario's games in the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs.

