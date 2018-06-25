Kings Tender Three Qualifying Offers
June 25, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
ONTARIO, CA - The Los Angeles Kings, NHL affiliate of the Ontario Reign, announced today that they have tendered qualifying offers to three players.
The following players were tendered a qualifying offer:
Paul LaDue - Defenseman
Alex Lintuniemi - Defenseman
Kurtis MacDermid - Defenseman
In addition, the following Kings players have not been tendered a qualifying offer:
Justin Auger - Forward
Tobias Rieder - Forward
Jordan Subban - Defenseman
LaDue, Lintuniemi and MacDermid each spent time during the 2017-18 season with the Reign. LaDue amassed 18 points (8-10-18) from 36 games with Ontario, leading all Reign blueliners in goals scored. Lintuniemi collected 24 points (4-20-24) from 64 games played, ranking second in assists and points by a defenseman. MacDermind appeared in 32 games and tallied six points (1-5-6) as well as 78 penalty minutes, ranking second on the Reign in PIM's. All three defenseman also skated in all four of Ontario's games in the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs.
The Ontario Reign begin the 2018-19 season, their fourth as members of the American Hockey League, in October. Don't miss all the exciting action as the Reign celebrate eleven years of hockey in the Inland Empire! For Reign season tickets, along with information on other ticket plans, call 909.941.7825 or visit OntarioReign.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from June 25, 2018
- Ottawa Announces Development Camp Roster - Belleville Senators
- Kings Tender Three Qualifying Offers - Ontario Reign
- Sabres Announce 2018 Development Camp Roster - Rochester Americans
- Flames Provide Qualifying Offers to Nine Players - Stockton Heat
- Sabres Qualify Six Restricted Free Agents - Rochester Americans
- Minnesota Wild Agrees to Terms with Defenseman Ryan Murphy on a One-Year, Two-Way Contract - Iowa Wild
- Roadrunners Deal Camper to Grand Rapids for Future Considerations - Tucson Roadrunners
- Griffins Acquire Carter Camper from Tucson - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Troy Mann Named Second Head Coach in Franchise History - Belleville Senators
- Travis Morin Returning to Texas Stars for 10th Season - Texas Stars
- Coyotes Acquire Russo from Detroit in Exchange for Conditional Draft Choice - Tucson Roadrunners
- Griffins Community Event - June 26, 2018 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Coyotes Announce New Affiliation Agreement with the Norfolk Admirals of the ECHL - Tucson Roadrunners
- Lough Lined up for 2018-19 - Chicago Wolves
- Monsters in the Community Weekly: June 25, 2018 - Cleveland Monsters
- Florida Panthers Announce 2018 Development Camp Roster - Springfield Thunderbirds
- 2018 Rangers Prospect Development Camp Set - Hartford Wolf Pack
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Ontario Reign Stories
- Kings Tender Three Qualifying Offers
- Los Angeles Kings Select Seven at 2018 NHL Draft
- Reign Donate $560,764 to Local Charities
- LA Kings Acquire Goaltender Peter Budaj from Tampa Bay Lightning in Exchange for Andy Andreoff
- LA Kings Announce Hockey Operations Changes