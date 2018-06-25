Griffins Acquire Carter Camper from Tucson

June 25, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Monday acquired center Carter Camper from the Tucson Roadrunners.

Camper, 29, posted a career-high 61 points (16-45-61) and 14 penalty minutes in 68 games while splitting the 2017-18 campaign between the Cleveland Monsters and Tucson. Camper concluded the season as the Monsters' leader in both points (42) and assists (29), appearing in 53 contests before being traded on Feb. 26. The 5-foot-9, 176-pound forward tallied 19 points (3-16-19), a plus-six rating and four PIM in 15 regular season games with the Roadrunners. He tied for the team lead in Calder Cup Playoff scoring with eight points (1-7-8) in nine appearances, which included a team-best seven assists.

Leaguewide, Camper tied for 11th in point production and tied for fifth in assists during the regular season.

An eight-year pro, Camper has banked 330 points (87-243-330) and 114 PIM in 443 AHL games with Providence (2010-14), Springfield (2013-14), Binghamton (2014-15), Hershey (2015-16), Albany (2016-17), Cleveland (2017-18) and Tucson (2017-18), and he participated in the 2012 AHL All-Star Classic during his first full pro season. Camper adds 45 points (18-27-45), a plus-nine rating and 10 PIM in 51 career Calder Cup Playoff games. He was Hershey's leading scorer with 17 points (6-11-17) in 21 games during the Bears' run to the 2016 Calder Cup Finals.

Camper made his NHL debut with the Boston Bruins during the 2011-12 season and potted one goal in three games.

A native of Rocky River, Ohio, Camper played four seasons (2007-11) at Miami University prior to turning pro. Appearing in 156 games, he logged 40 or more points all four years and his 183 career points (69-114-183) rank second all time in team history. As a senior co-captain in 2010-11, he scored a career-best 57 points (19-38-57) and was named a Hobey Baker Award finalist, an All-CCHA First Team selection and the CCHA Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

Led by first-year head coach Ben Simon, the Griffins will begin the home portion of their 2018-19 season on Friday, Oct. 12 at Van Andel Arena with Opening Night Presented by Huntington Bank. Additional home dates confirmed by the American Hockey League include Dec. 31, Jan. 19, Jan. 26, Feb. 9 and Feb. 16.

Single-game tickets will go on sale to the public in September. Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 25, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.