Milner Stymies IceMen as Stingrays Win 4-0

January 15, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release





JACKSONVILLE, FL - Parker Milner stopped all 25 shots faced to earn his sixth shutout of the season as the South Carolina Stingrays defeat the Jacksonville Icemen 4-0 at Veterans Memorial Arena Wednesday night.

After a scoreless first, the Stingrays utilized their first power play to grab a 1-0 lead at 2:22 of the second period. Cam Askew centered a pass to a wide-open Jonathan Charbonneau in the slot. Charbonneau snapped a shot cleanly into the Jacksonville net for the game's first goal.

Less than three minutes later, South Carolina added a second goal on another goal from the slot. Tom Parisi scored off a second rebound, following two saves by Icemen goaltender Adam Carlson.

In the third, the Cam Askew picked the pocket of an Icemen defender and took off with the puck on the breakaway. Askew lofted a shot over the shoulder of Carlson to put the Rays in front 3-0.

Jacksonville attempted to set up scoring chances, but Milner and the league's top defensive unit smothered the Icemen attach. The Stingrays later added an empty net tally to secure the 4-0.

The two teams will do battle again on Friday in North Charleston. Game time is set for 7:05 p.m. Fans can catch all game broadcasts at www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen or watch the game online at ECHL.TV

The Icemen are back at home on Saturday (Jan. 18) when they play host to the Orlando Solar Bears for Military Appreciation Night. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m. To purchase tickets CLICK HERE

