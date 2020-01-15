Mavs Go .500 on Road Trip After Loss in Newfoundland

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - The Kansas City Mavericks finished their season-long, six-game road trip with a 7-1 loss to the defending Kelly Cup Champion Newfoundland Growlers Wednesday night at Mile One Centre. David Dziurzynski scored the lone goal for the Mavericks in the third period. The Mavericks now return home to face the Allen Americans Saturday night at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. Faceoff is set for 7:05 p.m.

First Period

-Giorgio Estephan opened the scoring for Newfoundland at 11:43 of the first period. Matt and Trey Bradley assisted on the goal.

-The Growlers doubled their lead on a power play goal by Marcus Power at 16:32 of the period. Brady Ferguson and Zach O'Brien assisted.

-Newfoundland outshot Kansas City in the period, 13-5.

Second Period

-Trey Bradley made it 3-0 3:05 into the middle frame. The goal was assisted by Justin Brazeau and Sergei Sapego.

-The score was pushed to 4-0 after Tommy Panico buried the back end of a two-on-one rush at the 6:59 mark. The goal was assisted by Riley Woods and Justin Brazeau.

-Mavericks goaltender Nick Schneider replaced Tyler Parsons after the goal by Panico.

-Matt Bradley made it a 5-0 game at 11:47. Estephan and Evan Neugold assisted.

Third Period

-David Dziurzynski (8) got the Mavs on the board with a power play goal at 10:19 of the third period. C.J. Eick and Cliff Watson assisted on the goal.

-Estephan scored his second goal of the evening at 13:11 of the third. Aaron Luchuk assisted on the goal.

-Zach O'Brien added the final goal of the contest, making it 7-1 with 1:30 to go in regulation. Garrett Johnston and Riley Woods assisted.

Notes & Streaks

-The win was the Growler's 16th straight win at home and 11th consecutive win. 16 straight home wins is the third longest home win streak in ECHL history.

-The six-goal loss was the Mavericks largest margin of defeat this season.

-Seven goals was a season-high for goals allowed by the Mavericks.

-The Mavericks finished their season-long six-game road trip with a 3-3-0-0 record.

-Tyler Parsons finished the night with 13 saves on 17 shots.

-Nick Schneider stopped 11 of 14 shots by the Growlers.

-The Mavericks went one-for-two on the power play and two-for-five on the penalty kill.

The Mavs return home after their season-long road trip Saturday night at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena against the Allen Americans. Saturday is Conservation Night and the first 1,000 fans through the doors will receive a camouflage hat.

