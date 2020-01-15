Mariners Host Star Wars Night January 24

January 15, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release





PORTLAND, ME - "Star Wars Night" is coming to the Cross Insurance Arena on Friday, January 24th when the Mariners host the Worcester Railers at 7:15 PM. Star Wars characters will be on hand, highlighting the evening, as the Mariners celebrate the long standing and popular movie franchise.

The first 2,000 fans through the door will receive a Mariners t-shirt, courtesy of Unifirst. Doors will open at 6:15 PM, 6 PM for season ticket holders. As with each and every Friday game, it's a 1-2-3 Friday: $1 Aquafina waters, $2 Pepsi products, and $3 Bud Light Drafts through the start of the second period. The Mariners will battle their regional rivals, the Worcester Railers, with a 7:15 puck drop. The Mariners and Railers played a spirited affair on January 14th at the Cross Insurance Arena, the Mariners coming out on top, 3-2.

Local Star Wars fan groups will be on hand with Star Wars characters for fans to join for photo opportunities and fan interaction, volunteering their time to promote the Star Wars universe. Beacon will also be dressed in Star Wars garb and music and video elements will be on display throughout the game. In-game contests will also involve Star Wars.

Starting Monday, January 20th, the Mariners will auction fan experiences including benchwarmers, postgame photos opportunities, and the ceremonial puck drop. Auctions will take place via the Handbid App, with 100% of the proceeds to benefit Maine Children's Cancer Program. The game will also be the final one for December/January's "Community Collection" period, which is seeking new packages of underwear and socks for Preble Street Teen Services.

Tickets to the game can be purchased through the Mariners new "Theme Night Tickets" page: https://marinersofmaine.com/theme-night-tickets/

The Mariners are in Glens Falls tonight at 7 PM, visiting the Adirondack Thunder. They'll then play a 3-in-3 for the second weekend in a row, with games in Brampton, Ontario on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday against the Beast. Groups of 10 or more can get discounted tickets to all games by calling 833-GO-MAINE. Individual tickets can be purchased at MarinersOfMaine.com, at the Trusted Choice Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena, or by calling 207-775-3458.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 15, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.