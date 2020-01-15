K-Wings Sign Forward Austin Farley from Top Swedish League

January 15, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release





KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Wednesday the club signed forward Austin Farley to a standard player contract. He is expected to play tonight as the K-Wings host the Florida Everblades and will wear jersey number 11.

Farley, 26, returns to North America after spending his first four professional season in Sweden. The Niles, Illinois native played each of the last two seasons in the top Swedish Hockey League (SHL), appearing in 52 games for Lulea HF. He previously recorded 47 points (24 goals, 23 assists) in 79 games between MODO Hockey and IF Bjorkloven of the Allsvenskan league in Sweden.

The 5-foot-8, 179-pound forward appeared in two American Hockey League games with the Lake Erie Monsters in 2016 after finishing a four-year college career at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, and skated in four ECHL playoff games with the Reading Royals that spring, recording two goals and an assist.

Kalamazoo returns to action tonight against the Florida Everblades at 7:00 p.m. at Wings Event Center in its first home game of 2020. The K-Wings are continuing their Wednesday "2-6-9 Night" tradition into 2020, featuring $2 beers and sodas, $6 wings baskets, and $9 tickets starting tonight. It's also "Winning Wednesday". If Kalamazoo wins, fans in attendance tonight can redeem their ticket stubs for a free ticket to the next Wednesday night home game.

--

Kalamazoo Wings 3-Packs are now available online! Reserve your tickets for the three biggest games in the best seats with the best eats. Visit kwings.com for more information about all the perks that come with a K-Wings 3-Pack!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 15, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.