Game Preview: Stingrays at IceMen, January 15, 2020

January 15, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release





Jacksonville Icemen vs. South Carolina Stingrays

Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Veterans Memorial Arena Home Game #14

Referee: Cameron Fleming (#27) Linesmen: Cole Ruwe (#42) & Trent Williams (#48)

Broadcast Information: www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen & ECHL.TV

About Today's Game: Tonight's ECHL South Division match-up features the Jacksonville Icemen and the South Carolina Stingrays. The Stingrays remain in first place atop the South Division, holding a 10-point lead over the second place Florida Everblades. The Icemen have won three of their last four games and are now just five points out of playoff positioning in the South. South Carolina has taken the first two meetings between the two clubs this season, with both contests decided by just one goal.

Series History: Tonight's marks the third of eight meetings between the two teams this season. South Carolina leads the season series 2-0-0 while the Icemen lead the All-Time series 11-10-0-1.

About the Icemen: On Tuesday, forward Pierre-Luc Mercier was named the ECHL Player of the Week. Mercier has recorded a goal in three straight games and has scored six goals in the last three games....Defenseman Jacob Cederholm returned to the team from Manitoba of the AHL on Wednesday, while defenseman Hayden Shaw was recalled to Manitoba.....Jacksonville has scored four power play goals in the last two games. The Icemen's power play has jumped to 11th best in the ECHL at 17.6-percent. Mark Cooper leads that pack with 34 points and 14 goals, while Andrew Cherniwchan and Max Novak each sport 31 points.

About the Stingrays: While the Icemen power play has been surging as of late, the Stingrays possess the league's top ranked penalty kill at a stingy 89.9-percent....As of early this afternoon, leading scorer and former Icemen Dan DeSalvo remains on his call-up to Cleveland of the AHL. However, the Stingrays roster still features three players with 30+ points....The Stingrays are the top defensive team in the league, allowing a league-low 2.11 goals per game.

Upcoming Home Games & Promotions

Tonight's Promotion - $2 select beer and wines in the concourse throughout the night!

Saturday, January 18, vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m. - Military Appreciation Night. The Icemen will wear specialty Military themed jerseys that will be auctioned off following the game. Come out and show your support for troops and veterans!

ECHL Stories from January 15, 2020

