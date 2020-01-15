Steelheads Sign Goaltender Arthur Brey Ahead of Tonight's Game

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads have signed goaltender Arthur Brey to a Standard Player Contract (SPC) ahead of tonight's game against the Tulsa Oilers, Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced on Wednesday.

Brey, 24, appeared in 22 games with the Birmingham Bulls (SPHL) this season, posting a 7-10-4 record with a 3.09 goals-against average and .909 save percentage with one shutout. The Yorba Linda, Calif. native leads the SPHL in total saves (637) and sits second in minutes played (1,241) entering his second ECHL stint. Brey made his professional debut with the Adirondack Thunder on Mar. 1, 2019 and played five games at the end of the season, owning a 3-1-0 record with a 3.39 GAA and .891 save pct.

Prior to his professional career, the 6-foot, 180-pound goaltender completed a four-year collegiate career at St. Lawrence University from 2015-16 through 2018-19, totaling a 8-38-2 record with a 3.43 GAA and .905 save pct. with one shutout through 57 games played. He played with defenseman Nolan Gluchowski and Eric Sweetman while at St. Lawrence over his collegiate career.

The Steelheads return to CenturyLink Arena tonight at 7:10 p.m. against the Oilers. Tickets are available by going to idahosteelheads.com or calling the box office at 208-331-TIXS(8497).

