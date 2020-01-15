Be the First to Skate on the Outdoor Rink

January 15, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release





TOLEDO, OH - An 18-day celebration of winter and all things to do in Toledo awaits us all, as Winterfest presented by ProMedica will be held at Fifth Third Field, beginning Thursday, December 17 through Sunday, January 3.

The baseball grass surface at the ballpark will make way for a frozen sheet of ice to be installed, with events to include two outdoor games played by the Toledo Walleye.

But wait, there's more! Public Open Skate sessions, presented by Marathon, will give people a chance to lace up the skates and be part of the outdoor fun. More than 10,000 people skated on the outdoor rink during the last Winterfest event held December 2014-January 2015, and with eight more days this time around, there will be plenty of opportunity to enjoy a leisurely skate on the ice.

Sign up today to be first in line to choose your time and date when reservations open for the Winterfest Open Skate sessions. Go to www.toledowalleye.com/winterfest and fill out an interest form.

