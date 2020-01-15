Goaltender Tomas Sholl Earns First AHL Recall to Texas Stars

BOISE, Idaho - Goaltender Tomas Sholl has been recalled by the Texas Stars from the Idaho Steelheads ahead of tonight's game, Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced on Tuesday.

Sholl, 25, earns his first career AHL recall following 26 games with the Steelheads this season, boasting a 17-5-4 record with a 2.26 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage with three shutouts. The Hermosa Beach, Calif. leads the ECHL in wins and minutes played (1,567) while sitting second in saves (685), fourth in GAA and sixth in save pct., and he's earned three different ECHL Goaltender of the Week honors as well as ECHL Goaltender of the Month for October. He's earned two career monthly honors and owns the third-most weekly awards in ECHL history.

Since being acquired from the Adirondack Thunder on Feb. 28, 2018, the 6-foot, 180-pound goaltender has settled in the top-three among all major ECHL era franchise records, including sharing the lead for most shutouts (10), sitting second in wins (52), and holding third in GAA (2.10), save pct. (929), minutes (4,569), and saves (2,097). He was named to the 2019 ECHL All-Star Classic as well as 2018-19 All-ECHL 2nd Team and ECHL All-Rookie Team honors while leading the ECHL in save pct. (.926) and third in GAA (2.29). He was signed to a contract with AHL Texas on Jun. 18, 2019 and was invited to 2019 Dallas Stars Training Camp. In 84 career ECHL games, he owns a 57-17-8 record with a 2.10 GAA and .930 save pct. with 10 shutouts.

