ECHL Transactions - January 15
January 15, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, January 15, 2020:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
South Carolina:
Brady Fleurent, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add John Edwardh, F added to active roster (traded from Cincinnati)
Delete Ryan Walker, F placed on reserve
Allen:
Delete Lester Lancaster, D loaned to San Diego
Add Mitch Vandergunst, F activated from reserve [1/14]
Delete Jake Paterson, G placed on reserve [1/14]
Atlanta:
Add Chris Forney, D activated from reserve
Delete Robert Powers, D placed on reserve
Brampton:
Add Andrew D'Agostini, G signed contract, added to active roster
Cincinnati:
Add Danny Tirone, G signed contract, added to active roster [1/14]
Greenville:
Add Jake Theut, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Cliff Pu, F activated from Injured Reserve [1/10]
Delete Cliff Pu, F recalled to Springfield by Florida (NHL) [1/10]
Idaho:
Add Matt Ustaski, F activated from reserve
Delete Colton Point, G placed on reserve
Indy:
Delete Sam Kurker, F loaned to Stockton
Jacksonville:
Add Jacob Cederholm, D assigned by Manitoba
Kalamazoo:
Add Austin Farley, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Zach Frye, D placed on reserve
Delete Brennan Sanford, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/5)
Maine:
Add Jeff Taylor, D assigned by Hartford
Delete John Furgele, D placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Add Joe Murdaca, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Christian Horn, F traded to Indy
Reading:
Add Nick Niedert, G added as EBUG
Delete Felix Sandstrom, G recalled to Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia
South Carolina:
Add Cole Ully, F activated from Injured Reserve
Toledo:
Add Trevor Gorsuch, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Josh Winquist, F returned from loan to Rockford
Delete Josh Winquist, F placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Nolan Vesey, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Spencer Dorowicz, F placed on reserve
Delete Stefan Fournier, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/28)
