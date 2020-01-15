ECHL Transactions - January 15

January 15, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, January 15, 2020:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

South Carolina:

Brady Fleurent, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add John Edwardh, F added to active roster (traded from Cincinnati)

Delete Ryan Walker, F placed on reserve

Allen:

Delete Lester Lancaster, D loaned to San Diego

Add Mitch Vandergunst, F activated from reserve [1/14]

Delete Jake Paterson, G placed on reserve [1/14]

Atlanta:

Add Chris Forney, D activated from reserve

Delete Robert Powers, D placed on reserve

Brampton:

Add Andrew D'Agostini, G signed contract, added to active roster

Cincinnati:

Add Danny Tirone, G signed contract, added to active roster [1/14]

Greenville:

Add Jake Theut, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Cliff Pu, F activated from Injured Reserve [1/10]

Delete Cliff Pu, F recalled to Springfield by Florida (NHL) [1/10]

Idaho:

Add Matt Ustaski, F activated from reserve

Delete Colton Point, G placed on reserve

Indy:

Delete Sam Kurker, F loaned to Stockton

Jacksonville:

Add Jacob Cederholm, D assigned by Manitoba

Kalamazoo:

Add Austin Farley, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Zach Frye, D placed on reserve

Delete Brennan Sanford, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/5)

Maine:

Add Jeff Taylor, D assigned by Hartford

Delete John Furgele, D placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Add Joe Murdaca, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Christian Horn, F traded to Indy

Reading:

Add Nick Niedert, G added as EBUG

Delete Felix Sandstrom, G recalled to Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia

South Carolina:

Add Cole Ully, F activated from Injured Reserve

Toledo:

Add Trevor Gorsuch, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Josh Winquist, F returned from loan to Rockford

Delete Josh Winquist, F placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Nolan Vesey, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Spencer Dorowicz, F placed on reserve

Delete Stefan Fournier, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/28)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 15, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.