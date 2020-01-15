Stingrays Storm Past Jacksonville 4-0

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Four different goal scorers and a great defensive effort propelled the South Carolina Stingrays (28-5-3-1) to a 4-0 shutout win over the Jacksonville Icemen (12-19-4-0) on Wednesday night at the Veterans Memorial Arena.

Goaltender Parker Milner stopped all 25 shots he faced in the victory to record his league-leading sixth shutout of the season. As a team, the Stingrays have now recorded eight shutouts in their 28 wins this year. Milner improved to 12-2-2-1 during 2019-20 and has a goals-against average of 1.94 that is second in the ECHL to his teammate Logan Thompson.

Forwards Jonathan Charbonneau and Cam Askew each had a goal and an assist in the win for South Carolina, while defender Tom Parisi and forward Dylan Steman also added tallies in the club's third victory over Jacksonville this season.

The two teams were held scoreless in the opening stanza, but Charbonneau broke the ice early in the second with his eighth goal of the year on the power play at 2:22 to make it 1-0. Askew fed the puck to the St-Colombant, Quebec native in the slot for the strike, while forward Matthew Weis picked up the second assist on the tally.

Charbonneau, who had just his second multi-point game of the year, registered a goal for the second straight contest and has points in 10 of his last 12 outings overall.

Parisi then made it 2-0 less than three minutes later at 4:58, scoring for the seventh time this season by knocking home a rebound in front of the Jacksonville net. Assists on the tally went to Charbonneau as well as captain Andrew Cherniwchan.

Askew added to the lead at 2:19 of the third, swiping the puck away from an Icemen defender before beating goaltender Adam Carlson with a quick wrist shot over the glove for his sixth of the year to make it 3-0.

Jacksonville decided to pull Carlson for an extra attacker while on a power play late in the game, but seconds after the goaltender left his net, Steman intercepted a pass in neutral ice and backhanded the biscuit into the open cage. The unassisted shorthanded goal was the Hanover, Minn. native's fifth strike of the season and came at 15:40 of the final frame.

The Stingrays were 1-for-4 on the man-advantage in the contest, while Jacksonville finished 0-for-4. The Icemen outshot SC 25-22 and Carlson finished with 18 saves in a losing effort.

South Carolina returns home to the North Charleston Coliseum on Friday night for another matchup with Jacksonville at 7:05 p.m.

- The Stingrays host their annual Military Appreciation Night on Saturday against the Atlanta Gladiators at 6:05 p.m. Click here for more information about the specialty night!

Tickets for all of the team's upcoming 2019-20 home contests are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

