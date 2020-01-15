Thunder Drop Home Tilt against Mariners, 4-1

GLENS FALLS, NY - Charlie Curti scored the lone goal for the Adirondack Thunder as they fell 4-1 to the Maine Mariners at Cool Insuring Arena on Wednesday night.

The Thunder had some penalty killing to do in the first period. Robbie Payne was called for an illegal check to the head at 7:38, creating a five-minute major powerplay. Adirondack killed it off but gave up a goal towards the end of the period. The Mariners' Brian Hart stole the puck at the blue line and went in on a 2-on-1. Hart set up Ty Ronning who beat goaltender Eamon McAdam for his sixth of the season.

Adirondack had a powerplay filled second period, cashing in one of their chances after a no-look pass from Colby Sissons to Charlie Curti tied the game at 9:51. Mike Szmatula gathered the secondary assist on Curti's seventh of the season.

The Mariners regained their lead with a powerplay goal in the third period. Just five seconds into the man-advantage, Alex Kile's blast from the far blue line put the Mariners back on top 2-1. Maine found themselves on the powerplay again after Colby Sissons went off for slashing. Ty Ronning's wrist shot from the slot through traffic put the Mariners up 4-1 on another powerplay tally.

Alex Kile netted in his second goal of the game and tenth of the season with an empty netter at 17:57 to make it 4-1.

Adirondack's powerplay went 1-for-6 on the evening as Maine's man-advantage went 2-for-4. The Thunder outshot the Mariners 29-18.

Up Next

The Thunder go head to head with the Reading Royals from Santander Arena in Reading, PA on Friday night. Puck drop is set for 7:00pm.

