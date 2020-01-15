Growlers Earn Sixteenth Straight Win at Mile One Centre

The Newfoundland Growlers extended their overall winning streak to 11 games and their home winning streak to 16 games and now sit third in ECHL history for the longest home winning streak in a 7-1 victory over the Kansas City Mavericks Wednesday night at Mile One Centre.

Giorgio Estephan opened the scoring for the second straight night at 11:43 of the opening period after whacking a loose puck in the crease behind Tyler Parsons for his 17th of the season with assists coming from The Bradley Bunch for a 1-0 Growlers lead. Marcus Power followed that up by re-directing a Brady Ferguson shot home with 3:28 to play in the first period for his 18th of the season and sending the home team to the dressing room up 2-0 after 20 minutes of play.

C.J. Eick of the Mavericks was awarded a penalty shot just 13 seconds into the second period, but struck the crossbar to preserve the 2-0 Growlers lead, and just under three minutes later Trey Bradley roofed a wrister for a 3-0 lead.

Tommy Panico fired a rebound home at 6:59 of the second period after capitalizing on a two-on-one rush for a 4-0 lead. Mavericks goaltender Tyler Parsons was pulled following the goal after allowing four goals on 17 shots and was replaced by Nick Schneider.

Matt Bradley kept the onslaught rolling with 8:13 to play in the middle frame when he fired a laser up and over Schneider on his first shot of the game for a 5-0 lead after 40 minutes.

David Dziurzynski broke Angus Redmond's shutout bid with 9:41 remaining in the game for a 5-1 score, but Giorgio Estephan responsed undressed a Mavericks defender and deked out Schneider for a highlight reel tally en route to his second of the night just over two minutes later, and Zach O'Brien went bar-down with 1:30 remaining in the game for a 7-1 final score.

Quick Hits

Angus Redmond is 10-0 this season

Giorgio Estephan had five points in the two-game series with the Mavericks

The three stars were 3 - T. Panico (NFL), 2 - G. Estephan (NFL) and 1 - T. Bradley (NFL)

What's Next?

The Newfoundland Growlers have a lengthy ECHL All-Star Break and resume action on Friday, January 24th when they take on the Reading Royals at the Santander Arena. Puck drop is 8:30 p.m. Fans can tune into Chris Ballard's call of the game at mixlr.com/nlgrowlers.

Kansas City Mavericks (17-19-2-0) at Newfoundland Growlers (29-10-0-0)

Wednesday, January 15th - Mile One Centre - St. John's, NL

Goal Summary

V-H # Per Team Time Goals Assists Type On Ice (+/-)

0 - 1 1 1st NFL 11:43 G. Estephan (17) M. Bradley, T. Bradley V 3 4 5 17 22 H 6 14 27 29 44

0 - 2 2 1st NFL 16:32 M. Power (18) B. Ferguson, Z. O'Brien PP V 8 19 23 25 H 6 9 10 22 29

0 - 3 3 2nd NFL 3:05 T. Bradley (9) J. Brazeau, S. Sapego V 7 8 17 22 25 H 4 6 14 17 26

0 - 4 4 2nd NFL 6:59 T. Panico (2) R. Woods, J. Brazeau V 3 4 5 17 22 H 3 4 13 14 17

0 - 5 5 2nd NFL 11:47 M. Bradley (6) G. Estephan, E. Neugold V 7 8 19 25 29 H 4 8 26 27 29

1 - 5 6 3rd KC 10:19 D. Dziurzynski (8) C. Eick, C. Watson PP V 3 5 22 23 25 H 4 8 13 15

1 - 6 7 3rd NFL 13:11 G. Estephan (18) A. Luchuk PP V 2 5 7 19 H 3 9 26 27 29

1 - 7 8 3rd NFL 18:30 Z. O'Brien (12) G. Johnston, R. Woods PP V 2 19 22 25 H 3 10 13 15 43

