Flyers Reassign G Sandstrom to Lehigh Valley

January 15, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Reading, PA - The Reading Royals announced Wednesday goaltender Felix SandstrÃ¶m has been reassigned from Reading to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms by the Philadelphia Flyers. SandstrÃ¶m is 6-9-0-0 with Reading this season, posting two shutouts, a 3.78 goals against average and .877 save percentage.

The 23-year-old native of GÃ¤vle, Sweden is 1-0-0-0 in his career with the Phantoms, stopping 40 shots (3 GA) Apr. 12, 2019 to defeat Providence.

SandstrÃ¶m stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 196 pounds. The Flyers selected SandstrÃ¶m in the 3rd round, 70th overall at the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. Prior his career in North America, SandstrÃ¶m played in the SHL from 2014-19. While with HV71 last season, SandstrÃ¶m generated a 10-8-0 record, 2.18 goals against average and .910 save percentage.

The upcoming homestand includes a 4-for-48 game (Jan. 17), dollar deal day (Jan. 19) and youth jersey giveaway (MLK Day - Jan. 20). Single-game tickets and mini-plans are on sale by visiting royalshockey.com/promotions, calling 610-898-7825 and visiting Santander Arena and The Weidenhammer Box Office at 700 Penn Street, Reading, PA.

About the Royals

The Royals are in their 19th ECHL season and are proudly affiliated with the NHL's Philadelphia Flyers and AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The Royals won the Kelly Cup in 2013, have made the playoffs 14 times, and are four-time division champions. The Berks County Convention Center Authority (BCCCA), founded in 1996, owns the Royals and oversees operations at Santander Arena and the Santander Arena Performing Arts Center.

Listen to all Royals broadcasts at Mixlr.com/ReadingRoyals or by downloading the Mixlr App from the App Store or Google Play. All Royals away games are broadcasted on BCTV (Ch. 15 Comcast, Ch. 19 Service Electric) and Mixlr.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 15, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.