Fuel Announce Roster Moves

January 15, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks announced Wednesday that they have acquired forward Christian Horn from the Norfolk Admirals in exchange for cash considerations. Additionally, the Fuel announced that forward Sam Kurker has signed a professional tryout agreement (PTO) with the AHL's Stockton Heat.

Kurker, 25, signed with Indy in early October after he split the 2018-19 season with the Manchester Monarchs and the American Hockey League's Ontario Reign and Binghamton Devils. The 6-foot-2, 203-pound forward has earned four goals and nine assists through 32 games with the Indy Fuel this season. The third-year pro has 105 ECHL games under his belt, earning 32 goals and 40 assists. A second-round draft pick of the St Louis Blues in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft (56th overall) Kurker has appeared in 54 AHL games split between the Cleveland Monsters, Springfield Thunderbirds, Ontario Reign and the Binghamton Devils.

Horn, 26, arrives in Indy after spending the first half of the season with the Norfolk Admirals. Skating in 16 games with the Admirals, Horn tallied three goals and four assists. Splitting the 2018-19 season between the South Carolina Stingrays and Norfolk Admirals, the 5-foot-11, 176-pound forward earned 11 goals and 18 assists through 56 ECHL games.

Single-Game tickets are now available for the entire 2019-20 Fuel season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Fans can also take advantage of a wide variety of Ticket Plans by calling 317-925-FUEL or visiting IndyFuelHockey.com. Don't miss a second of the action during the 2019-20 season - follow the Fuel on Twitter and Instagram (@IndyFuel) and 'Like' the Fuel on Facebook.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 15, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.