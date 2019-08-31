Mets Lose to Red Wings, 5-3, on Saturday Night
August 31, 2019 - International League (IL) - Syracuse Mets News Release
Rochester, NY - The Syracuse Mets lost to the Rochester Red Wings, 5-3, on Saturday night at Frontier Field. Danny Espinosa had two hits, including a home run, for the Mets in the game.
Rochester (70-68) got on the board in the bottom of the first inning. With two outs, Tomás Telis doubled. Wilin Rosario followed with a single that scored Telis for a 1-0 Rochester lead.
The Red Wings added to their edge in the second. Zander Wiel doubled, Ronald Torreyes singled, and Mike Miller doubled to score Wiel for a 2-0 advantage. Two batters later, Ramón Flores doubled to bring home both Torreyes and Miller to give Rochester a 4-0 lead.
Syracuse (73-65) scored in the top of the third. Jason Krizan led off with a walk. Colton Plaia followed with a double down the left-field line that scored Krizan from first to make it a 4-1 ballgame. Plaia moved to third base on a Brandon Nimmo groundout to second base, and Plaia scored on a Jed Lowrie groundout to second base, cutting the Rochester lead to two, 4-2.
The Mets struck again in the sixth. Espinosa led off the frame with a home run to left field, pulling the Mets within one, 4-3. The homer is Espinosa's 20th of the season.
Rochester got an insurance run in the eighth. With Flores at third and two outs, Alejandro De Aza doubled to score Flores for a 5-3 Red Wings advantage.
Syracuse and Rochester continue their four-game series on Sunday night with the third game of the series. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.
