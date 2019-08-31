SWB Game Notes

August 31, 2019 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release





BUFFALO BISONS (70-67) @ SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE RAILRIDERS (73-64)

LHP Clayton Richard (MLB Rehab) vs. RHP Nick Nelson (0-1, 3.94)

| Game No. 138 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | August 31, 2019 | First Pitch 6:35 p.m. |

MOOSIC, PA (August 30, 2019) -- The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders grabbed a 4-1 lead in the fourth inning against the Buffalo Bisons, battling neck-and-neck through the middle innings before the Bisons pulled away - eventually hanging on for an 8-7 win Friday night.

The Bisons charged out of the gate in the top of the first inning and plated one run for the quick 1-0 lead. Two innings later, the RailRiders tied the game 1-1 as Trey Amburgey hit his 22nd home run of the season on a fly ball to center field. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre added coal to the fire in the bottom of the fourth when Mandy Alvarez hit a scorching line-drive to center and plated two runs, followed by a Gosuke Katoh single that gave the RailRiders a three-run lead over Buffalo, that proved to be short-lived.

The Bisons flexed their muscles in the top of the fifth as Richard Urena hit a three-run homer that tied the contest for the second time, 4-4 The next two innings of offense were potent for Buffalo. In the top of the sixth, RailRiders pitcher Brody Koerner allowed Urena to walk with the bases loaded to plate the go-ahead run, and then in the top of the seventh Andy Burns homered as the Bisons stampeded ahead 6-4.

The Bisons further extended the lead over the RailRiders as Socrates Brito tripled home a run and then Urena laced a sac fly to left in the top of the eighth, adding two tallies to the scoreboard making it 8-4. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre rallied in the bottom of the ninth when Kyle Higashioka hit a three-run home run and cut the deficit to one, but the RailRiders ultimately fell 8-7.

STRAIGHT FEYER: RHP J.P. Feyereisen entered out of the bullpen Thursday @ Pawtucket and notched 5 K. It brings his career-high to 94 and overtakes LHP Daniel Camarena for sole possession of the team lead in that category. It also surpasses the 78 K he had in 58.1 IP back in 2016. His K-rate of 13.8/9.0 IP leads I.L. relievers along with his .173 BAA (35-for-198). Feyereisen is one of 12 relief pitchers in MiLB with 94+ K and is 6th among those in K-rate.

STORMING TO THE FINISH: INF Gosuke Katoh has been in the midst of a hot stretch of his season where he has been finding his way on base in any way possible for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. In 25G since returning from the Double-A Trenton Thunder, the infielder is batting 26-for-82 (.317 AVG), 4 2B, 2 HR, 11 RBI, 21 BB (.456 OBP) and 3-for-4 SB. Entering Saturday's game, Katoh has reached safely in 32-of-his-last-61 plate appearances (.525 OBP), going 16-for-45 (.356 AVG) with 16 BB. His 21-game on-base streak is T-4th longest on-base streak by a RailRiders batter this season, and currently T-2nd longest streak among active players in the I.L. (Ryan laMarre, GWN -- 33 games).

MAKING MOVES: With 3 games remaining in the regular season, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are keeping up their torrid pace of roster moves. Following a year in which they made 275 roster moves total (1.99 moves/game) during the regular season. SWB has now made 318 heading into Saturday's game against the Buffalo Bisons, which breaks the 2015 season record of 305 moves in a year. The team is averaging 2.30 moves/game this season.

RAILREHABBERS: LHP Jordan Montgomery tossed 1.2 innings in a rehab start Friday night against the Buffalo Bisons, making his first appearance with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre since a rehab appearance with the team 8/24/2017 @ Rochester. This follows INF Luke Voit's rehab ending earlier Friday and Voit being summoned back to the majors. Montgomery joins Voit, C Gary Sanchez, RHP Jonathan Loaisiga, OF Cameron Maybin, RHP Ben Heller, RHP Domingo German, OF Giancarlo Stanton, OF Aaron Judge, INF Didi Gregorius and OF Aaron Hicks on the list of 11 total Yankees rehabbers for the RailRiders this season, with RHP Luis Severino and INF Edwin Encarnacion reportedly expected to appear in Sunday's game. A year ago, SWB had set its previous MLB rehab record with 10 different Yankees play games with them: Greg Bird (INF), A.J. Cole (P), Brandon Drury (INF), Clint Frazier (OF), Aaron Hicks (OF), Tommy Kahnle (P), Billy McKinney (OF), Gary Sanchez (C), Masahiro Tanaka (P), Adam Warren (P).

