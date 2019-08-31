Game Notes: Louisville Bats (57-80) at Toledo Mud Hens (66-71)

Game 138, Away 70

Louisville Bats (57-80) at Toledo Mud Hens (66-71)

RHP Vladimir Gutierrez (5-11, 6.32) vs. TBA

7:05 PM | Saturday, August 31, 2019 | Fifth Third Field

LISTEN: Nick Curran & Jim Kelch, 790 KRD; iHeartRadio.com; iHeart app

FINAL ROAD GAME: The Louisville Bats and Toledo Mud Hens square off for the final time this season in Louisville's final road bout of 2019. Coming into play Saturday night with a 27-42 record on the road, LOU will try to avoid finishing the season tied with Norfolk (27-43) for the lowest road winning percentage in the International League. Right-hander Vladimir Gutierrez starts for Louisville in what will likely be his final appearance of the season.

AGAINST TOLEDO: Friday night's 2-0 win over Louisville gave Toledo a one-game edge in the all-time series with a 220-219 record. Winners of back-to-back shutouts against the Bats, the Mud Hens have kept Louisville scoreless for 20 consecutive innings. For the sixth straight season, LOU will finish below-.500 against Toledo, their longest active streak by 3 seasons (tied for second: Durham and Norfolk, 3).

TRANSACTIONS: The Cincinnati Reds recalled RHP Sal Romano today to be the 26th man as part of their doubleheader at the St. Louis Cardinals. Louisville added a right-hander of their own, in veteran reliever Junichi Tazawa.

- The Reds signed Tazawa to a minor league contract on August 11, sending him on a rehab assignment to the AZL Reds on August 26. The 33-year-old made one start for them, allowing 3 runs (2 earned) while recording one out. He made 19 apps out of the Iowa Cubs' bullpen earlier this season, before being released by Chicago on July 11.

PITCHING EXCELLENCE: Since July 1, Louisville's pitching staff owns the second-lowest ERA (4.04) in the International League, trailing only the Syracuse Mets (3.85).

PERAZA DOUBLES: Second baseman Jose Peraza batted leadoff on Friday night and went 2-for-4 with a double, in his first game with Louisville since being optioned by the Reds on August 27. It was Peraza's first minor league appearance since going 2-for-4 with a home run and 3 RBI for Louisville on August 19, 2016 vs. Indianapolis.

O'GRADY WATCH: Left fielder Brian O'Grady went 1-for-4 with a double, accounting for half of Louisville's extra-base hits along with Peraza. It was O'Grady's 29th double for Louisville this season. While he's already set a new Bats record with 28 home runs and became the first in franchise history with a 20/20 season, with his next double he will join Luis Robert in the White Sox organization as the only minor leaguers with at least 30 doubles, 28 home runs and 20 stolen bases this season.

COLON WATCH: Infielder Christian Colon has 37 doubles for Louisville this season, fourth-most in a season in franchise history and also tied for ninth among all minor leaguers this season. In the IL, Colon ranks in the top two with 37 doubles (2nd), 133 games played (1st), 148 hits (2nd) and 24 stolen bases (2nd).

SHUTOUT LOSS: Louisville dropped its sixth shutout of the season, still above .500 this season in shutout games with a 7-6 mark. Each of the Bats' last 3 shutout losses have come on the road after the previous pair came at home.

ATTENDANCE MILESTONE: On Thursday night at Louisville Slugger Field, the Bats drew 6,494 fans to draw their 2019 home total to 467,551 fans, surpassing their 2018 home total of 466,026. This season, LOU has averaged 6,876 fans per home game, up approximately 3.3% from the 6,658 averaged last season.

