Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (6:35 p.m.)

August 31, 2019 | 6:35 p.m. ET | PNC Field | Moosic, PA| Game # 138| Road Game # 68

BUFFALO BISONS (70-67, 3rd, -3.0 North) at SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE RAILRIDERS (73-64, T-1st, North)

LHP Clayton Richard (MLB Rehab) vs. RHP Nick Nelson (0-1, 3.49)

Radio: ESPN 1520 AM, TuneIn App, Bisons.com TV: MiLB.tv

Today's Game

Tonight the Bisons will continue with their final road trip to close out the 2019 season in game two of a four-game series against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. Tomorrow the Herd and RailRiders will meet for a Sunday afternoon matinee, followed by an afternoon matchup on Labor Day to close out the 2019 regular season.

Last Game: BUF 8, SWB 7

INF Richard Urena helped lead the Bisons offense on Friday night, going 2-3 in addition to a pair of walks and a sacrifice fly. Urena collected 5 RBIs, including three off of a two out home run in the fifth inning that helped the Herd draw even at the time. The switch hitter's sac fly in the eighth plated what would be the game-winning run for Buffalo. RHP Nate Pearson picked up his first Triple-A win by tossing five innings as well.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (7-11)

Buffalo and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre are meeting one last time in 2019 for the sixth overall series of the year. The last time these two IL North rivals met was June 26-28 in Moosic.

Today's Starter

LHP Clayton Richard will make a rehab start with the Bisons this evening. It is the second time this year that the veteran has rehabbed with the Herd, the first coming on May 18th against Louisville. The southpaw has made 10 starts with the Toronto Blue Jays, the last going 2.0 IP against the New York Yankees on July 13th.

Richard Urena

INF Richard Urena broke out of an 0-12 slide with two hits in Buffalo's road win on Friday night. Urena was on base four total times thanks to two walks as well, and added a sacrifice fly to cap a five RBI night at the plate. The infielder blasted his sixth home run of the season in the fifth inning, in addition to a bases loaded walk one inning later.

Nate Pearson

RHP Nate Pearson earned his first career Triple-A win in his third start with the Bisons. The right hander had not allowed a walk in two prior starts for Buffalo, and now has recorded 15 strikeouts in 18 innings in his first Triple-A stint.

Andy Burns

INF Andy Burns was named the Bisons 2019 Hometown Hero Award winner on Thursday, and last night he helped the cause away from Sahlen Field to defeat the RailRiders. Burns clubbed his 17th home run of the season, a solo homer in the seventh that helped pad the lead over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The veteran continues to add to his career high home run total in affiliated baseball. His previous high came in 2014 when Burns hit 15 home runs for New Hampshire (AA).

Blue Jays

Toronto (54-82) will host the Houston Astros in the middle game of a three-game set with RHP Clay Buchholz taking the hill against LHP Framber Valdez. The Blue Jays are looking to even up the series against the AL West leaders after dropping last night's opener 7-4.

