Cronenworth Headlines 2019 Goodmon Award Recipients

August 31, 2019 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release





DURHAM, NC - Prior to the Durham Bulls Saturday evening at the DBAP, the team will recognize the winners of the 2019 Goodmon Awards. The 26th annual Goodmon Awards, named for Capitol Broadcasting CEO Jim Goodmon, acknowledge Bulls players for their contributions to the success of the team on and off the field.

Infielder/pitcher Jake Cronenworth has been selected as the team's Most Valuable Player, adding to a season in which he earned International League Midseason and Postseason honors. The St. Clair, Michigan native leads the I.L. in batting average (.339) and on-base percentage (.433), ranks second in on-base plus slugging percentage (.965) and ranks seventh in slugging percentage (.532). Additionally he has posted 7.1 scoreless innings on the mound in his first season as a two-way player.

Left-handed reliever Hoby Milner is the team's Pitcher of the Year, posting a 3.06 ERA and registering a team-high 12 saves and 50 appearances. The southpaw has struck out 89 batters in 61.2 innings, and opponents are hitting just .209 against him on the season.

Relief pitcher Cole Sulser has been selected for the Goodmon Award for Team Spirit. The 29-year-old, in his first season with Durham, ranks second on the team with 49 pitching appearances, and has posted a 6-3 record with a 3.27 ERA. The Team Spirit award is presented annually to the player who most consistently exhibits a good attitude on and off the field.

In his first season with the Bulls, Aaron Slegers has been selected as the recipient of the Community Service award. The right-handed pitcher took an active role in the Bulls' community engagements, including visiting children at the Duke Pediatric Blood & Marrow Transplant Program.

The Bulls continue their season-ending four-game homestand at the DBAP tonight at 6:35 p.m. Single-game tickets and group tickets are available by calling 919.956.BULL or by visiting DurhamBulls.com.

