Final Homestand Continues Sunday with Fireworks

The Red Wings final homestand of the year still includes Rochester Hustlers Night, Fan Appreciation Day and one last post-game fireworks show on Sunday night.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 1 (6:05) VS. SYRACUSE METS (METS)

Gates open at 5:00pm

ROCHESTER HUSTLERS NIGHT - After torrential rain postponed our first Hustlers Night this year, the Rochester Hustlers are returning! Come out and help us celebrate our history and enjoy an old-time feel to Frontier Field! The team will be wearing brand new specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit THREE different charities chosen by Red Wings players. MORE INFO ON HUSTLERS NIGHT CAN BE FOUND HERE

KIDS RUN THE BASES - After every Sunday home game kids 12 and under can run the bases with Spikes and Mittsy courtesy of the Burger Bar at Wegmans Pittsford.

POST GAME FIREWORKS - presented by Rochester Area Honda Dealers.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 2 (1:05) VS SYRACUSE METS (METS)

Gates open at 12:00pm

FAN APPRECIATION DAY - We'll be launching FREE stuff into the crowd all game long, 20% off Team Store discount (in-store only), concession specials, raffle items, dunk tank and more! MORE INFO HERE

KIDS EAT FREE - The first 500 kids 12 & under will receive a voucher good for a FREE hot dog, soda and snack item thanks to our friends at Basch & Nickerson LLP and Messenger Post Media.

