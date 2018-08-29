Mets, Flying Tigers Rained out Again on Wednesday

August 29, 2018 - Florida State League (FSL) - St. Lucie Mets News Release





LAKELAND, Fla. - Wednesday's doubleheader between the St. Lucie Mets and Lakeland Flying Tigers at Joker Marchant Stadium was rained out.

The teams will play doubleheader on Thursday to complete their series. Three of the scheduled games in the five-game, four-day series will be cancelled.

First pitch for Thursday's twin bill is set for 5 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from August 29, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.