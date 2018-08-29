Explosive Middle Innings Drop Marauders for Third Straight

FORT MYERS, Fla. - For the third consecutive night at Hammond Stadium, the Fort Myers Miracle scored first and held on to a victory over the Bradenton Marauders. The offensive charge was led for the home side by their catcher Ben Rortvedt, who drove in six of the Miracle's eight runs and scored once himself with a bases-loaded grand slam in the fourth inning to burst the score open in a contest that was taken decisively by Fort Myers.

Bradenton starting pitcher RHP Gavin Wallace was roughed up on Wednesday night after he allowed eight runs on ten hits over his five innings of work. Wallace walked two batters and struck out three while allowing five extra base hits including four doubles and his tenth home run allowed through ten start, the aforementioned Rordvedt grand slam in the fourth inning. When the dust cleared, a pair of bullpen arms including RHP Deivy Mendez and LHP Jake Brentz combined to toss the final three innings scoreless to end the contest with a total of three hits between the pair with two strikeouts as well.

Bradenton struck for their only offense in the seventh inning in which they scored their only trio of runs in the contest. Albert Baur got the frame started by taking the only Marauders walk of the evening and was up on a pair of doubles by Hunter Owen and Jason Delay to load the bases with Raul Siri due up. Siri plated two runs on his fourth double with the club, and Jared Oliva brought in the final run for the visitors on an infield single that scored Delay from third base and capped the scoring at 8-3, the eventual final. The victory leap-frogged Fort Myers into first place in the FSL South, a half game up on the Charlotte Stone Crabs.

The Marauders conclude their final series of the year against the Fort Myers Miracle on Thursday night at 7, with RHP Evan Piechota tossing for Bradenton, opposed by RHP Charlie Barnes for the home side. Catch all the action Matt Neverett on the Bradenton Marauders Baseball Network by visiting BradentonMarauders.com, TuneIn Radio, MiLB.tv, or the MiLB First Pitch app!

