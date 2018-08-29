Wednesday's Daytona-Charlotte game postponed

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. - Wednesday's game at Charlotte Sports Park between the Charlotte Stone Crabs and Daytona Tortugas has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday beginning at 3:30 p.m. Gates will open at 3 p.m.

All tickets to Wednesday's game can be exchanged for a ticket to a future Stone Crabs game for the next calendar year.

