Patrick Murphy Named Florida State League Pitcher of the Year

The Florida State League announced that Dunedin Blue Jays righty Patrick Murphy has been named the Florida State League's Pitcher of the Year for the 2018 season, headlining a trio of All-Star selections from the Blue Jays team. Murphy will be joined on the FSL's All-Star roster by infielder Ivan Castillo and outfielder Joshua Palacios.

So far this season, Murphy is 10-5 with a 2.67 ERA in 25 starts (141.2 innings pitched). He leads the league in strikeouts (130) and holds the second-best ERA. Since June 1st, he has been nearly untouchable, going 8-1 with a 1.83 ERA.

"It's a great accomplishment for him, for the team, and for the organization," Dunedin pitching coach Mark Riggins said about Murphy's selection as Pitcher of the Year. "He's put in a lot of work this year and earned every bit of this award. It's a great year for him to pitch the most innings of his career and lead the league in strikeouts. He's put together quite the run here and he's on his way to the Big Leagues."

Murphy becomes the second Dunedin Blue Jay to win the league's Pitcher of the Year Award. He joins Ismael Ramirez, the 2004 innagural recipient of the award, as the only D-Jays to complete the feat. With one start remaining this year, he has the opportunity to add to his list of accompllishments during the 2018 season, as he sits just two strikeouts shy of joining the franchise's top 10 list for strikeouts in a single season.

In addition to the award, Murphy was selected to the Florida State League's Year-End All-Star team. He is joined on the star-studded squad by teammates Ivan Castillo and Josh Palacios. Both players have competed for the FSL's batting title with Castillo sitting fifth in the league at .295 and Palacios seventh at .291. Palacios leads the league in hits (143) and is second in doubles (28), RBI (73), and total bases (203).

The Pitcher of the Year Award, as well as the All-Star team, was selected through a vote by FSL managers, coaches, official scorers, and broadcasters.

