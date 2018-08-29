Tampa Tarpons Postpone Tonight's Game vs. Florida

August 29, 2018 - Florida State League (FSL) - Tampa Tarpons News Release





Tonight's doubleheader between the Tampa Tarpons and the Florida Fire Frogs has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions and continuous rainfall.

A doubleheader is now set for Thursday, August 30th. Gates will open at 10:00 a.m. and the first game is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. The second game will be played approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of game one. Both games will be seven innings in regulation.

