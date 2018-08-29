Pirates Announce 2019 Spring Training Schedule

The Pittsburgh Pirates today released their 2019 spring training schedule.

The Pirates are scheduled to begin their Grapefruit League season on February 23 in Clearwater against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Pirates will then host the Miami Marlins at 1:05 p.m. in the Home Opener at LECOM Park on Sunday, February 24. It will mark the first time since March 17, 1993, that the Marlins will be playing in Bradenton.

A total of 15 home games will be played at LECOM Park, including a March 15 game vs. Tampa Bay at 6:05 p.m. and a St. Patrick's Day matchup against the Boston Red Sox at 1:05. Pittsburgh will close out its home portion of the 2019 spring schedule with a 1:05 p.m. game against the Phillies on March 23.

The Pirates will then play two games in Houston to close out the spring training schedule on March 25 and March 26 before departing for Cincinnati to open the 2019 regular season on Thursday, March 28.

Per Major League Baseball, the earliest date on which pitchers and catchers can work out is Wednesday, February 13. The earliest date for position players to work out is Monday, February 18.

The entire 2019 spring schedule is attached and can also be found on pirates.com/springtraining. Information regarding ticket pricing and on-sale dates will be announced at a later time.

