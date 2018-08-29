Flying Tigers vs. St. Lucie Mets Doubleheader Cancelled
August 29, 2018 - Florida State League (FSL) - Lakeland Flying Tigers News Release
Lakeland, FL - Today's scheduled Florida State League doubleheader against the St. Lucie Mets at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium has been cancelled due to inclement weather. All paid tickets may be exchanged for any 2018 Flying Tigers home game.
The games will not be made-up as the two teams already have a doubleheader scheduled for Thursday, August 30 and the two teams do not play against each other the remainder of the season.
The Flying Tigers are the Class A Advanced Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers. For more information please visit the Flying Tigers online at www.LakelandFlyingTigers.com or call (863) 686-8075.
