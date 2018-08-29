Tortugas Rained out Wednesday Night

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL - The Daytona Tortugas and Charlotte Stone Crabs were postponed due to weather conditions Wednesday night at Charlotte Sports Park. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday.

The doubleheader will begin at 3:30 PM on Thursday with game two following 30 minutes after the completion of the opening game. Both games will be seven innings in length.

RHP Tejay Antone (5-3, 4.30) will get the ball for the Tortugas in game one. The Stone Crabs will counter with LHP Josh Fleming (3-2, 4.36).

First pitch Thursday is scheduled for 3:30 PM with coverage beginning at 3:15 PM with the Metcare Pregame Show on TuneIn Radio.

