Tortugas Rained out Wednesday Night
August 29, 2018 - Florida State League (FSL) - Daytona Tortugas News Release
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL - The Daytona Tortugas and Charlotte Stone Crabs were postponed due to weather conditions Wednesday night at Charlotte Sports Park. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday.
The doubleheader will begin at 3:30 PM on Thursday with game two following 30 minutes after the completion of the opening game. Both games will be seven innings in length.
RHP Tejay Antone (5-3, 4.30) will get the ball for the Tortugas in game one. The Stone Crabs will counter with LHP Josh Fleming (3-2, 4.36).
First pitch Thursday is scheduled for 3:30 PM with coverage beginning at 3:15 PM with the Metcare Pregame Show on TuneIn Radio.
• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...
Florida State League Stories from August 29, 2018
- Tortugas Rained out Wednesday Night - Daytona Tortugas
- Wednesday's Daytona-Charlotte game postponed - Charlotte Stone Crabs
- Flying Tigers vs. St. Lucie Mets Doubleheader Cancelled - Lakeland Flying Tigers
- Mets, Flying Tigers Rained out Again on Wednesday - St. Lucie Mets
- Tampa Tarpons Postpone Tonight's Game vs. Florida - Tampa Tarpons
- Patrick Murphy Named Florida State League Pitcher of the Year - Dunedin Blue Jays
- Tampa Tarpons Postpone Wednesday's Doubleheader vs. Florida - Tampa Tarpons
- Brandon Wagner Named FSL Post-Season All-Star - Tampa Tarpons
- Florida Fire Frogs Game Notes: August 29, 2018 - Florida Fire Frogs
- Gimenez, Paez Earn FSL Yearly Honors - St. Lucie Mets
- Tampa Tarpons Game Notes: DH vs. Florida - Tampa Tarpons
- Anderson Named to 2018 Post-Season All-Star Squad - Florida Fire Frogs
- Jose Pujols Named Florida State League Player of the Year - Clearwater Threshers
- Pujols, Murphy Take Top FSL Honors - Dunedin Blue Jays
- Stone Crabs Game Notes - Wed, Aug 29 vs Daytona - Charlotte Stone Crabs
- Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium Announces 2019 Spring Training Schedule - Jupiter Hammerheads
- Blue Jays Announce 2019 Spring Training Schedule - Dunedin Blue Jays
- Fire Frogs Announce 2019 Schedule - Florida Fire Frogs
- Pirates Announce 2019 Spring Training Schedule - Bradenton Marauders
- Jays Fall 10-2 to Palm Beach - Dunedin Blue Jays
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.